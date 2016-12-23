Pupil (16) steals car, kills passenger

Margaret Matibiri Herald Reporter

A 16-year-old pupil stole car keys from a friend, picked two ladies before crashing the vehicle killing a passenger. The boy had been given a bag containing the car keys by a friend for safekeeping as he played hockey. He pleaded guilty to theft of trust property, negligent driving and culpable homicide when he appeared before magistrate Mr Arnold Maburo yesterday.

He was remanded to January 3 for sentencing. The boy was released in the custody of his probation officer.

The prosecutor, Mrs Devoted Gwashavanhu-Nyagano told the court that on April 28 at 11am the boy was with his friend at a Harare school where there were sporting competitions.

The boy was given a satchel containing keys for a Nissan March vehicle by his friend for safekeeping as the latter played hockey. The boy, in full knowledge of the fact that he had no driver’s licence, took the opportunity to use his friend’s car.

He picked up Nandipa Rukweza and Samantha Ratandanwa along Broadlands Road. They drove north along Golden Stairs Road for about 1,5 kilometres, he lost control and the vehicle overturned and crashed against a streetlight.

Rukweza died on the spot while Ratandanwa sustained injuries.

In a separate incident, the trial of a senior police officer who allegedly ran through a red traffic light, hitting a traffic cop who was trying to stop him, began last week.

Inspector Amon Pazvakavambwa (46) is facing charges of reckless driving. Shepherd Gutusa, the victim and first witness in the matter, told the court that Pazvakavambwa refused to stop after being signalled to stop by his colleague only identified as Mbeva.

He said Pazvakavambwa’s car swerved to his side as he tried to avoid hitting Mbeva, resulting in him being the victim. Mbare Magistrate Ms Kudzai Zihove deferred the matter to January 9 for trial continuation.

According to the State papers, on August 29 this year at around 7am, police officers Mbeva, Gutusa and their other colleague only identified as Mandizvidza were manning a roadblock along Remembrance Drive in Mbare.

The State alleges that Pazvakavambwa approached the roadblock driving a Nissan Sunny along the same road, due north and while he was at the intersection of Cripps Road and Remembrance Drive, he proceeded against a red traffic light and Mbeva signalled him to stop.

However, the State alleges, Pazvakavambwa refused to comply with the instruction and continued driving and swerved towards Gutusa, hitting him with his vehicle.

As a result of the impact, it is alleged, Gutusa was thrown into the air and landed on the windscreen, sustaining injuries on the left palm and on the left leg, while Pazvakavambwa’s vehicle sustained a dent on the bonnet and a shattered windscreen.

Yvonne Gurira appeared for the State.