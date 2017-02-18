Public hearings on Chief Justice Bill begin

Nyemudzai Kakore:Herald Correspondent

Public hearings for Constitutional Amendment Bill (No. 1) kicked off in Harare yesterday during which0 organisations and members of the public expressed mixed feelings with some calling for the realignment of the Constitution before any amendments take place while others expressed reservations about the proposed law.The public consultations came after Government gazetted a Bill that seeks to amend Section 180 of the Constitution giving the President the prerogative to appoint the Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice and Judge President of the High Court of his choice whenever such vacancies arise.

This means the President will not wait for a list of candidates submitted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

In yesterday’s hearings, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Portfolio Committee chairperson Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi (Zanu-PF) said as a committee they would ensure that many people were consulted.

This was after Harare lawyer Mr Alex Masterson and some members of the public in the packed gallery complained that notices for the public consultations were inadequate and wanted a postponement of the process.

“By these consultations, we are not subverting the Constitution, we are actually enhancing democracy. We will allow people to air their views, in call sessions at radio. We will make a compilation of the views and Members of Parliament will make their contributions during debate. Anyone is free to make written submissions at Parliament,” Cde Ziyambi said.

After Harare, the next public hearings will be conducted on Monday in Gweru and in Masvingo at civic centres of both towns while Tuesday hearings will be held in Gwanda at Jahunda Hall and in Marondera at Mbuya Nehanda Hall.

On Wednesday meetings will be held in Lupane at the Community Hall and in Mt Darwin at Mt Darwin Sports Club.

In Bulawayo and Chinhoyi meetings will be held on Thursday at Iminyela Hall and Cooksey Hall, respectively. Friday’s meetings will take place in Hwange and Mutare at Edmund Davis Hall and Queens Hall respectively.