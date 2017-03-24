Provincial heroes laid to rest

Herald Reporter

Two provincial heroes, Cde Stanley Tombo (59) who died on Friday last week, and Cde Ishmael Chiruka (60), who died on Monday, were buried at the Harare Provincial Heroes Acre on Tuesday.

In her graveside speech, Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Mirriam Chikukwa hailed the two as selfless cadres who contributed immensely to the country’s liberation.

“It is unfortunate that we are gathered for the burial of two people who were trained at Doroi Base in Mozambique”, she said.

“They left for Mozambique to show they had the country at heart. Several medals given to them indicate the sacrifices they made before and after the liberation struggle.”

Born on June 12 in 1955 in Tombo village under Chief Mutasa, Cde Tombo attended Aberfoyle Private School before leaving for St Stephen’s School in 1965.

Cde Tombo is survived by his wife Petronella Mupingo and four children Tendai, Ndakaziva, Tsitsi and Kudakwashe.

Cde Chiruka was born on February 29 1954. He is survived by his wife Shine Mpfururirwa and two children Valentine and Tonderai.

He was employed at Aberfoyle tea plantation between 1973 and 1975 before leaving the country through Mandeya area in Honde Valley to join the liberation struggle in Mozambique.

While in Mozambique, Cde Tombo stayed at DEF, then Doroi Base before he went to Chimoio training camp until deployment to Manica Province under Bonda Detachment area in 1979 where he operated until the end of the war.

He was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army in 1981 and rose through various ranks at 2.7 Infantry Battalion in Karoi, 1 Mechanised Battalion in Domboshava and Inkomo Barracks.

He was awarded various medals including for Liberation, Mozambique Campaign, Angola Peace Keeping, DRC Campaign, 10 years service and 30 years long service.

He attended Mkunguma Primary School in Manicaland before joining the armed struggle at Doroi Base in Mozambique in 1976.

After independence, he was attested into the army on October 18 1980 before his resignation in 1983.

He was heavily involved in Zanu-PF activities until the time of his death.

