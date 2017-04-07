Province to decide on Sandi-Moyo’s fate

Nduduzo Tshuma and Nqobile Tshili

THE Zanu-PF leadership in Bulawayo will decide whether to recommend the recall of Cde Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo from her position as provincial minister following her resignation from the Women’s League on Thursday. In an interview yesterday, Cde Moyo said she would accept whatever decision the party took on her. Cdes Moyo and Sarah Mahoka resigned from their respective positions of deputy secretary and finance secretary in the Zanu-PF Women’s League after a raft of allegations were levelled against them ranging from undermining the wing’s secretary, First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe and fanning factionalism, with the latter facing a further charge of denigrating Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba.

The Zanu-PF Politburo on Wednesday accepted the resignations after Dr Mugabe presented a comprehensive report on their case.

The party also directed that the two return the money they extorted from businesspeople, corporates and local prophets in the name of the First Lady and the Women’s League.

EARLIER RELATED POSTS

The pair are alleged to have received $100 000 from a local prophet and $20 000 from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, and shared the loot among themselves.

Zanu-PF Central Committee member Cde Judith Ncube said the party in Bulawayo would have to meet and discuss on whether to recommend that Cde Moyo be recalled as minister.

“It’s an issue that would have to be discussed by the province as a structure and a resolution is passed on what the people think,” she said.

There were already calls by some members in Bulawayo that by resigning from her Women’s League position, Cde Moyo had not only admitted the allegations levelled against her but also that her reputation had been battered that it was untenable for her to continue as minister.

Cde Ncube said there was need for the party to come together and work towards uniting members in Bulawayo that had been rocked by divisions caused by Cde Moyo’s alleged provincial “capture.”

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson Cde Dennis Ndlovu said he would brief the province on the developments around Cde Moyo when he returns from a Central Committee meeting to be held in Harare today.

Cde Moyo told Chronicle yesterday: “I’m a party cadre, the decision that is taken by the party becomes my decision. So I cannot be seen to be talking about what I heard SK (Simon Khaya Moyo secretary for information and publicity) reporting about unless it becomes him who reports about it. All the questions you are directing to me should be directed to him.”

She maintained her innocence, saying the Women’s League was yet to furnish her with evidence of allegations levelled against her.