Protectionist FTA won’t boost intra-Africa trade

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa director for Trade, Customs and Monetary Affairs Dr Francis Mangeni says a protectionist Continental Free Trade Area (FTA) that is still under implementation will not boost intra-Africa trade. With negotiations for establishing the Continental Free Trade Area (FTA) now in high gear to meet the December deadline, there is real risk that the FTA might be designed in a manner that reduces further the intra-Africa trade, which would be a self-inflicted tragedy.

A key objective for establishing the FTA covering all the 55 African countries, has therefore been to boost intra-Africa trade, with a target of doubling it by the year 2022 over a 2014 baseline. All this has been discussed and agreed by Africa’s leaders at the highest political level, and written into decisions taken at their summits since 2010 to date.

“With the negotiations for establishing the Continental Free Trade Area (FTA) now in high gear to meet the December 2017 deadline, there is a real risk that in this rush, the FTA might be designed in a manner that, through too many exceptions and high tariffs on key exports, reduces even further the paltry intra-Africa trade, which would be a self-inflicted tragedy. A whole raft of exceptions might end up in the Continental FTA Agreement, based on a fear of imports from other African countries,” said Dr Mangeni.

He said a standard trade agreement must of course be balanced between liberalisation and safety-valves to address possible adverse developments such as destruction of the environment or existing and planned industries, to ensure peace and security, and to recognise the policy space for Governmental interventions to assist social economic transformation.

Dr Mangeni said there are therefore standard general and security exceptions as well as trade remedies. In addition, a number of trade agreements have provision for protection of balance of payments and external reserves and infant industries. Sensitive and excluded products might in some cases cover up to 600 tariff lines, as indeed proposed for the Continental FTA, yet most African countries export to each other on less than 300 tariff lines. These exceptions should, however, be designed to be used sparingly, so that domestic industries can have access to large regional and global markets required for their growth. He said large markets that support more trade in goods, services and assets produced by job-creating enterprises, including small-to-medium-scale-enterprises, assist in employment and income generation, thus meeting the public policy objectives of jobs- and wealth-creation.

Dr Mangeni said large open markets support value chains, specialisation and efficiency through sharing of tasks in modern production lines and processes should be implemented. He said this calls for creating a large open Continental FTA as a rule of thumb in the negotiations. Dr Mangeni said on the basis that the bulk of imports into Africa, upwards of 88 percent of total imports, are from outside Africa, a fear of an avalanche of imports from other African countries needs to be properly assessed.

“A starting point is that such a fear needs to be addressed with respect to the sources of those imports, which are outside Africa, which means that restrictions on such imports as might be deemed appropriate should be addressed under other frameworks such as the World Trade Organisation but not the Continental FTA. However, should in fact there be an increase in imports from other African countries resulting from the Continental FTA, then that should be a very welcome development as the objective of boosting intra-Africa trade would be seeing the light of day,” said Dr Mangeni. He said the fear should not be of imports from other African countries.