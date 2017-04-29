Proposals for Command Livestock submitted

Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter

Proposals for the Command Livestock programme have been submitted to the Food Security and Nutrition Cabinet Committee and are under consideration, a senior Government official has said. The programme is expected to rebuild the national herd and revive beef exports. In an interview on Wednesday, Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister, Dr Joseph Made said Command Livestock was going to focus on farmers with livestock across the country.

He said more focus would be put on areas such as Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, southern parts of Manicaland, Masvingo and southern parts of Midlands where livestock thrives more.

“One of the major farming activities is livestock, particularly cattle ranching,” said Dr Made.

“The programme will focus on communal and A1 sectors as these contribute three quarters of the national herd.

“The national herd stands at 5,6 million. A2 farmers into cattle ranching and breeding will also be considered.

“Livestock is also comprehensive as it relates to by-products that include skin tanneries, as well as those into dairy.”

Dr Made said there was a relationship between cropping and livestock.