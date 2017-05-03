‘Prophet’ attacks client over missing $11

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter

A self-styled prophet who allegedly conned his client of $11 later attacked him with a knobkerrie and axe, seriously injuring him after being confronted.

The court heard that Erick Jekanyika was given a “spiritual stone” by the prophet, Likeme Kwali (56), to place in his wallet and later his $11 went missing.

Kwali and Sarudzai Tondowa (50) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza last Saturday facing charges of attempted murder.They were remanded in custody to May 12 and Ms Chimboza advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on March 17, this year around midday, Jekanyika went to Kwali’s residence in Glen Lorne, Harare, to seek spiritual help. After the interaction, the following day, Jekanyika realised that his $11 was missing.

He went back to Kwali in the company of his wife to inquire about the money, but was advised that the disappearance of the money was caused by his father.

Jekanyika allegedly asked his wife to stay behind, while he went to fetch his father. As Jekanyika walked away, it is alleged that Kwali came from behind and struck him on the head with a knobkerrie.

He fell and Kwali and Tondowa teamed up to assault him with sticks. Jekanyika was later taken to hospital.