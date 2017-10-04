Private media warned

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent

Zanu-PF has warned the private media to desist from attacking the party and its leadership, saying those misinforming the public by writing falsehoods will be punished. ZANU-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya-Moyo said such conduct would not be tolerated.

“The revolutionary party ZANU-PF issues this statement prompted by what appears to be systematic, yet incessant media attacks on the party and its leadership, more particularly by the independent media. Of specific essence is the lead story in today’s (yesterday’s) issue of the Daily News titled; “Mugabe, ED fight . . . Zanu-PF headed for split”.

“You may agree that the story infers that the relationship between the President and First Secretary of ZANU-PF Cde R.G. Mugabe and Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has gone unsavoury and is almost severed. For the benefit of those who want to live by the truth, the story cannot be anything besides being one of those many wishful and hogwash smear campaigns often peddled against ZANU-PF and its leadership by regime change agents under the guise of journalism. The relations between the President and First Secretary of the Party and his deputy are as solid and as cordial as ever and, all prophets of doom shall always be put to shame,” he said.

“It should be noteworthy that amid these concerted media vilifications, the revolutionary Party is emerging even stronger. ZANU-PF will remain undeterred in pursuit of its people-centred objectives, policies and programmes as set out under Zim-Asset and the 10 Point Plan as enunciated by the President. There is no doubt that ZANU-PF is already set in pole position ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections and that is what may also be triggering this gutter journalism.”

Cde Khaya Moyo warned: “Those misinforming the public by writing falsehoods shall live to regret. That conduct is abhorred in the strongest terms.”