Prioritise economic growth, Govt urged

Reason Razao: Herald Reporter

Business yesterday called on Government to put in place coherent policies that allow the economy to grow this year. The business community said the economy could only thrive in a conducive environment free from disruptions.Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe (EMCOZ) senior vice president and industrialist Mr Calisto Jokonya said Government needed to tackle corruption decisively as it was detrimental to the growth of the economy.

“2017 is a very difficult year to project especially where we left off last year,” he said. “Government needs to stop lip service and go head-to-head and address corruption if businesses and the economy are to thrive this year.”

He added: “We need to be a competitive nation and take hard decisions. We need to engage the international community and interact, exchange ideas hence improving our business sector.”

Mr Jokonya said the nation had to invest more in business.

“We love luxury and we have to work for it,” he said. “Our expenditure at national level is not justified and the Government needs to do something in that area.”

He said concerted efforts were needed at national level in coming up and implementing policies that addressed the economic sector.

“The business and economic sector needs to support measures put together especially by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development,” Mr Jokonya said.

“Some Government officials need to stop behaving like they work for other Governments. They need to stop attacking each other, but rather start supporting each other especially when there are policies that need to be supported by different stakeholders.”

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) chief executive Mr Christopher Mugaga said they expected to work with Government on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We have been lax on these goals and this year we aim to work hand and glove with the Government and other stakeholders,” he said.

“We want to work with the Government especially politicians such that when they go for trade agreements or any business-related accord we are also present.”

He called on manufacturers to put the pro-business policies such as Statutory Instrument 64 to use. Said Mr Mugaga: “Producers should work on not overpricing goods, but rather produce them in mass quantities so that the policy can be said to be in actual use.”

Affirmative Action Group president Mr Chamu Chiwanza said the introduction of bond notes would make 2017 better.

“This year things will turn for the better with the introduction of bond notes and we look forward to the reduction of interest rates,” he said.

He said the business sector needed litigation laws that protected entrepreneurs.

“We are appealing to the legal affairs to assist with litigation towards businesses and the quickness to attach property,” Mr Chiwanza said. “Let us not be quick to destroy the legacy built by our own people, especially black people when we preach empowerment.”