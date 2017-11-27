Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is to marry his American actor girlfriend Meghan Markle, Clarence House has announced.

The official announcement said: “His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.

“His Royal Highness and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle’s parents.

“The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.”

In September 2017, Markle spoke publicly about her relationship with the prince for the first time, telling Vanity Fair magazine they were “really happy and in love”.

The actor, who stars in the US legal drama Suits, also revealed the pair had been dating for six months before their relationship became public. After meeting through friends in July 2016, Markle said her relationship with Harry had had its challenges since becoming public.

In an unprecedented statement, Harry attacked the British press a year ago for introducing “racial overtones” into the reporting of their relationship, and condemned “the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments”.

Markle has written about her heritage on her website, describing herself as biracial and “half black and half white”, with her father, Thomas, being white and her mother, Doria Ragland, black- The Guardian