President treated to birthday surprises

Tendai Mugabe:Senior Reporter

President Mugabe, who turned 93 yesterday, was treated to a number of surprises as a “birthday boy” including a colourful party hosted by staff in his office at Munhumutapa.The surprises started at his residence in the morning. First was a Catholic priest Father Clifford Nhetekwa, who went early in the morning to bless the President with a holy communion.

Said President Mugabe: “What a surprise? I got up to be greeted by surprises.

“First, early this morning (yesterday) as I was preparing to come, from the religious side was Father Nhetekwa, who came to give (me) what the Catholics would have had as a blessing, a holy communion. There he was at the gate and the message came in that Father Nhetekwa was at the gate and I said let him come in.

“He was in his priestly robes. He said he had come so you begin a year with the blessings of the Lord. All that you are, all that we are, are gifts from the Almighty Lord.”

When the President was about to leave for official business at his Munhumutapa Offices, another surprise awaited him by his car.

“As we open the door and get into my car to come this way, ah, a huge crowd of all our domestic workers had also gathered to sing happy birthday to you, all of them, the uniformed, the kitchen ones, those who do outside, domestic work, security ones. So I had to address them also and I said to them, yes I am your President, yes you work for the President but the day today is our day together and I ended saying, well since it’s our day, happy birthday to you.”

As if that was not enough, upon his arrival at Munhumutapa Building, another surprise was waiting for him.

This one was a much bigger event organised by staff from the Office of the President led by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda.

When he entered the New Munhumutapa boardroom, President Mugabe was greeted with soft birthday melodies from the Zimbabwe Republic Police Choral Group.

Reverend Paul Damasane punctuated the already exciting occasion with a sweet poem with well-arranged words touching on President Mugabe’s early life.

Dr Sibanda then took to the podium and read out a message from the OPC staff.

He then presented three presents to the President.

The first was a catalogue of 93 works of art drawn from the permanent collection of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe as a tribute to the President on his 93rd birthday.

Said Dr Sibanda: “The works are an epitome of His Excellency the President’s immense contribution and leadership in the creation of a conducive environment where art and culture are blossoming and flourishing.”

The second prize was in form of money that was put together by the President’s Department and Service Chiefs while the third present was a special pen holder.

Dr Sibanda said the pen holder was in line with President Mugabe’s thrust of ease of doing business, adding that this year the OPC would do everything to ensure ease of doing business and make it a year of deliverance.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa presented a congratulatory message on his own behalf and the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Said VP Mnangagwa: “We pray that you will continue to have many more years of a healthy, joyous and fulfilling life.

“We pray that we will continue to drink from your font of wisdom and be guided by your tried and tested counsel, which has spawned a phenomenal expansion in quality education since independence, empowerment for the hitherto dis-empowered black-majority and yes food security and nutrition for the people of this great nation among other broad empowerment initiatives.”

In his birthday message, Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko said: “Today is a special day, the celebration of His Excellency Cde RG Mugabe’s birthday.

“It is a day of thanks giving, a day of reflection on the lessons that the life of our President Gushungo teaches us in general; and what it teaches the youths in particular.”