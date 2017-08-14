President to preside over main celebrations

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

President Mugabe will today lead the nation in celebrating the 37th Heroes Day anniversary, remembering supreme sacrifices made by gallant sons and daughters of Zimbabwe who fought to liberate the country from colonial rule.

The main event will be at the National Heroes Acre, where President Mugabe will deliver his keynote address. In other provinces, Ministers of State will lead proceedings at provincial shrines.

Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Detainees and Restrictees Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube said Heroes Day is an important day.

He said Zimbabweans should use the day to reflect on the sacrifices made by the heroes and heroines who fought for the country’s independence.

“It is a day we should say ‘what are we doing for those who lost their lives to liberate us?’

“The day must be taken more seriously. It is a day to reflect and see if those who died for our independence are happy with what we are doing.

“We have strong peace in our country and we should jealously guard it because it’s costly. Whatever problems that we have, they are our problems and we should solve them together amicably.”

Zanu-pf secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo described the day as special for all Zimbabweans.

“It is a day we recall the years of our protracted liberation struggle ushering in our freedom and independence in 1980,” he said. “It is a day we remember our fallen heroes and those maimed for our everlasting sovereignty.

“It is a day for stock-taking and reflecting. Are we still united as we were in the liberation struggle? Do we still love our peace and freedom? Are we still focused in our pursuit for economic emancipation? Have we not lost our values of dignity and respect of our leadership by pursuing reckless statements without direction?

“I dare say we cannot leave this world better than we found it if we continue to exhibit nauseating factionalism, tribalism, regionalism, corruption and unpardonable hatred of each other.

“Unless we strive for unity there can never be peace and development in this great land. Unless we stop gossips, lying and backbiting each other, we are doomed. Let us therefore not betray the revolution and forget that the freedom we enjoy today came through the supreme sacrifices of brave sons and daughters of this land. Let us leave a lasting legacy of selfless service for generations to come. Zimbabwe is not for sale.”

Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Minister of State Cde Eunice Sandi Moyo said: “Firstly, we must thank the Almighty for the good rains that enabled us to have enough food for our people.

“The liberation struggle was fought for people to have land and we are happy that land is now giving us enough food.

“As we celebrate the Heroes Day, there is need to improve information about the icons of the liberation struggle and how much they contributed to liberate this country.”

Cde Sandi Moyo said it was also important to take care of the children of war veterans so that they don’t think their parents died in vein. Masvingo Provincial Minister of State Cde Shuvai Mahofa said they were ready for the celebrations.

“All people should come to the celebrations,” she said. “We have made adequate preparations for the event. We have cleaned our Provincial Heroes Acre and our army has been doing rehearsals in the past days.”

On Friday, Harare Metropolitan province Minister of State Cde Mirriam Chikukwa said: “As Harare, we are ready, we have 25 buses allocated to ferry people on Monday and on Tuesday (for the Defence Forces celebrations).

“People will be picked up from the usual pick up points at 6 ‘O’ clock in the morning. If there are any problems, those who are going to allocate the buses will have to solve the problems on time.”

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman Cde Epharim Chengeta said they had mobilised people for Heroes Day.

“The provincial celebrations will be in Chinhoyi where the Provincial Minister of State will preside,” he said. “We have organised other events in all our seven administrative districts. All people are free to come because this is not a party event.”

Manicaland provincial entertainment committee spokesperson, Mr Enock Dzumbira, yesterday said they were ready for this year’s commemorations.

“I am happy to announce that everything is in place for the commemorations,” he said. “Our major highlight this year is the 100-kilometre cycling race. Besides the cycling race, we will also have a 10-km marathon which is open to everyone.

“These two races will start at 9am. Before that we will have a musical competition dubbed Sendekera Choir Competition where qualifying schools will battle it out for the top honours on a selected musical piece.”

Mr Dzumbira said this year’s commemorations would be graced by a delegation from Mozambique’s ruling Frelimo Party, as well as commanders of the Mozambican Defence Forces.

“By 9am, we expect dignitaries to have assembled at the Mutare Rural Police Station near Sakubva Musika,” he said. “They will then proceed to the provincial shrine where Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, Cde Mandi Chimene will lead proceedings, as well as read President Mugabe’s speech.”

“Cde Chimene will hand-over roses to families who have relatives buried at the shrine to lay at graves. She will also lay wreaths at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

“We are expecting people to come in their numbers for the commemorations. From the Heroes’ Acre, lunch will be served at Mutare Teachers’ College and that will mark the end of the day’s proceedings.”