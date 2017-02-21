President speaks on two million jobs

Felex Share Senior Reporter
The creation of two million jobs promised by Zanu-PF is a gradual process to be achieved through numerous initiatives like value addition and beneficiation of the country’s resources, the President has said.

In a wide-ranging interview with ZBCTV ahead of his 93rd birthday today, the President said apart from getting employed, Zimbabweans should also strive to be entrepreneurs.

President Mugabe was born on February 21, 1924. Official celebrations to mark the President’s birthday are slated for Matopos on Saturday.

In the traditional birthday interview whose first part was aired on ZBCTv last night, President Mugabe said economic growth was not an overnight event.

“The process is a gradual one,” he said. “As we improve the economy sector-by-sector and bring about employment alongside that improvement, naturally we shall also be transforming the overall economic sectors in accordance with our Zim-Asset. Transforming means adding value to the raw materials that might come out of agriculture, mining et cetera so we ensure that upon the exportation of goods from these sectors, we shall receive perhaps, double or even more than double, what we might have got if we didn’t transform or add value to the particular goods. That whole process, it’s an economic process.”

President Mugabe went on: “As you transform the economy, you are actually ensuring greater employment, sector by sector, it’s the creation of industry by the way and industry is created in mining, agriculture and commerce by that transformative process, which ensures that we can now talk of our country having transformed and a greater part of our people having been employed.”

The Head of State and Government said it was sad that some people still had the mentality of working for whites, 37 years after independence.

To crush this inferior mentality, President Mugabe said, Zimbabweans should strive to own businesses.

“And by the way, employment, getting a job is not the only thing that we need to look forward to,” he said.

“We would want to see our people turned into entrepreneurs. Have we really become producers of our own goods, have we become the masters of our own economy or are will still thinking of whites as the best entrepreneurs and Africans as the labourers for these entrepreneurs?

“My worry in that regard, great worry indeed, (is that) even if we have said to our people, get together, form companies, form partnerships, collectives as African, Zimbabwe entrepreneurs (they say) no. They would want to see investment made by whites where they are able themselves to get together and invest in the particular area. They want to see a European invest and go and work for that European as directors, managers, chief executives.”

President Mugabe said furtive operations were stifling the growth of several sectors mainly agriculture.

“We are seeing in the agriculture sector quite a number of these surreptitious operations where they come and say, ‘you don’t have to worry if you have a farm. We can cultivate for you, stay where you are. Live in town, we will do the work for you’,” he said.

Turning to the land reform programme, President Mugabe said Government had done well to settle hundreds of thousands of indigenous people.

This, he said, fulfilled the wishes of departed nationalists such as Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo.

“I would say, we have continued to give land to the people and most of the land which used to be in the hands of the settlers is now in the hands of our people,” he said.

“What is there now, is for us to ensure there won’t be retrogression. That those given the land, will keep it, use it, cultivate it properly and ensure it is productive. I would say (to Dr Nkomo) what you wanted me to do, I think I have done and done well. I think our objective earlier on which constituted our first grievance as we fought the struggle, that land possessed by settlers must be repossessed by we, the indigenous and not just that, but that it should also be defended and never be allowed once again to fall into the hands of the settlers. I think we have done that well.”
  • Moe_Syzlack

    The president says we must strive to own our own businesses…Like selling airtime and pushing zvingoro from Mbare. No thank you old man. Dzorera nyika the way you found it in 1980 and you won’t even hear us complain. Then jobs were plenty and we were satisfied nazvo. You messed up for 37yrs now wakubvotomoka like you just smoked potent weed from Mutoko. Didn’t your manifesto say you will create 2.2m jobs? So why are you singinging a sdifferent sankie now?

  • Zvaramba

    Kungotauravo mudhara wangu, zve hupfumi hwe nyika makaedza muka koniwa. 37 yrs muchingoedza zvichiramba. Chisudurukaivo pa chigaro mudhara wangu, mu pinde zvakanaka mumudyandigere.

  • MthulisiMoyo

    …so it follows that these despots actually enjoy genuine support due to the perceived notion that they are competent at securing prosperity and defending the nation against concorted and imaginary internal and external threats….but then you either have to be dishonest or totally illogical to expound the idea that a man who is 93 years old is the best candidate to lead a nation which is said to have one of the most educated population on the continent

  • Kusvikazvanaka

    Indeed the man still has it! The biggest challenge is for him to make sure his corrupt officials in all sectors are made accountable. As for his ability to effectively campaign for 2018 elections, let’s wait and see. Zimbabwe will never be a colony again!!

  • wesley

    it is sad to watch and almost impossible to follow what he is saying, so slow is his delivery and disconnected the thoughts. It is not good for the country to keep him as President in this condition.

  • Gombiro

    Be entrepreneurs yet the corrupt government makes sure it milks everything from you . Handiko ikoko ndogara zvangu kuno.

  • Tinovaziva

    Gradually over 37 years? Does he want another 37 years to chase ghosts. He is all talk and no action this guy. Maybe this is meant to fool all those people who still lap up everything he says and think he is a god.

  • Judas Iscariot

    Open letter to His Excellency.
    Dear Mr President,although I’m not a big fan of President Trump,i can’t help but notice that in his first month he has already fulfilled a few of the campaign promises he made to his followers. He promised to stop US companies from shipping jobs to other countries, and we have already seen companies like Carrier,Ford and GM promising to keep jobs in the US instead of investing in Mexico like they had planned. He has filled his cabinet positions with people with proven success records, in their various fields,your cabinet has individuals who had never owned a vending booth, before being given cabinet positions. Trump has promised tax cuts to help businesses grow and hire more workers,your regime is driving companies out of business with high taxes. How do you expect us to start our own companies with the foreign currency shortages we are experiencing? Why does your promises take decades to come to fruition? We can’t start businesses in a corrupt country like ours,where you criticize the regime,and your investments are confiscated like was the case with Mutumwa Mawere and James Makamba. Musharukwa Ndabaningi Sithole also had his farm taken away from him. What about the bonuses for civil servants his Excellency? If you failed to mantain the bread basket Smith left for you,how can we trust you to create jobs? I’m with the first lady in calling for everybody who started in 1980 to retire. Time for legal regime change.