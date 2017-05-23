President reassigns 10 perm secs

PRESIDENT Mugabe has appointed and reassigned, with immediate effect, 10 permanent secretaries to various ministries to enhance the implementation of Government programmes. The appointment and reassignment was announced by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda in a statement yesterday.

“It has pleased His Excellency, the President, in terms of Section 205 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013 as read together with Section 28 of the Interpretation Act, to appoint and re-assign the following Secretaries with immediate effect.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage, Dr Thokozile Chitepo, has been re-assigned to be Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry. This followed the retirement of Ms Florence Nhekairo.

Dr Chitepo has been replaced by Mr George Magosvonge.

Mr Magosvonge was, until the re-assignment, Secretary of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment.
Dr Desire Mutize Sibanda movesfrom the Ministry of Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion to replace Mr Magosvonge .

Dr Judith Kateera becomes the new Permanent Secretary of Macro-Economic Planning and Investment after she was elevated from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development where she was Secretary (Non Accounting.)

Mrs Sibusisiwe Zembe has been appointed to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development.

Prior to the appointment, she was Principal Director in the Organ for National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Current Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development Mr Munesushe Munodawafa, has been re-assigned to the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

Mr Munodawafa will be replaced by Dr Machivenyika Mapuranga who, prior to the latest re-assignment, was Permanent Secretary of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development.

Mines and Mining Development Permanent Secretary Professor Francis Gudyanga, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development.

Permanent Secretary of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development Dr Perpetua Majoni Gumbo, has been reassigned to be accounting officer for the Public Service Commission.

Dr Chipare has also been seconded to the Zimbabwe National Defence University as a lecturer.

Prior to the re-assignment, Dr Chipare was Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport and Recreation.
President Mugabe last reshuffled permanent secretaries in 2015.
  • yowe

    Just a question…Can someone explain to me the duties for these Ministry roles..Minister, Deputy Minister, Perm Sec, Directors and Deputy Directors

    • denzel

      They are assigned to milk and loot the little bond coins left.

    • Sabelo Nare

      Minister & Deputy Minister are political roles and give direction to policy issues. Permanent Secretary is the Chief Administrator of a ministry playing the role similar to that of company CEO. Directors are heads of portfolios in a ministry

    • Mbatatisi Mbatatisi

      What about Board Members (Executive & Non- Executive), Board Committees, Chief Executive, Directors, Departmental Heads, Supervisors, Team leaders is’t this corporate governance.

  • Million

    Gudyanga and Munodawafa with their pending corruption charges are re-assigned. Zvakaoma

  • Freedom not just Independence

    President “reassigns” – I almost read it as President RESIGNS!… My heart almost jumped out of my chest…Yoh!

    • mdu

      I also read the smethng kkk

  • Im African

    What happened to Gudyanga’s MMCZ $1,7 million scandal? Not that I expected anything to be done by the useless, toothless and weak gerontocratic establishment.
    http://www.herald.co.zw/perm-sec-in-17m-scandal/

  • musayigwa

    Gudyanga, having totally obliterated diamond mines to closure bankruptcy is reassigned to the the Transport ministry with controls ZINARA and billion dollar Beitbridge-Chirundu road dualisation project.

    …and we say “sanctions” are our worst enemy?

  • loonex

    The Herald – again shows there is not a single journalist on its staff – publishing this without asking a single journalistic question. Shameful.

  • denzel

    That’s what you and me will believe when it’s on paper not with these thieves. If it was like that setup practically we could have been a first world country. Plans plans where, planning to steal.