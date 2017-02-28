‘President is divinely anointed’

Auxilia Katongomara Bulawayo Bureau

THE zanu-pf Youth League has described the 21st February Movement celebrations held at Matopos Junior School over the weekend as a huge success and attributed it to President Mugabe, who they said was divinely anointed. The Youth League said the fact that rains that have been falling ceaselessly in recent days did not disrupt Saturday’s programme, was testimony that President Mugabe was not an ordinary person.

In an interview soon after the celebrations, a buoyant Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Kudzanai Chipanga, said the event surpassed expectations.

“The programme went on very well, more than we were expecting because of various reasons, the first reason being geographical location of the site we had chosen.

“We had chosen the middle of a game park where there were no villagers living in the surroundings. In terms of attendance, we are quite pleased,” beamed Cde Chipanga. He said party youths wished to thank God for optimising the weather to make it favourable for the hosting of the President’s 93rd birthday celebrations.

“In recent days it has been raining, even during the night. But just because the President descended on this place, the rains stopped and we had some sunshine,” said Cde Chipanga. “As you can see that the President is done with his speeches and we are through with the programme, we are about to receive some rains again.”

“So to us it means President Mugabe is not an ordinary person. President Mugabe has got some divine anointing from the Lord Almighty. As we always say, President Mugabe is unlike any other leader in the world, President Mugabe is God-given and it can even be witnessed by the weather.”

He said he was delighted that the programme went on well with no incidents of violence.

In his speech, President Mugabe heaped praises on the Youth League for organising a successful One Million-Man March and birthday celebrations.

“It was only yesterday when they decided on organising a One Million-Man March. Only yesterday and people poo-pooed the idea and said they can never do it. But the youth said they will do it, they can do it. We said fine, do it, and they did it.

“They did it and surprised everybody. Never before has there been an organised One Million-Man March of the dimensions that we saw,” said President Mugabe.

Turning to the Presidents’ compliments, Cde Chipanga said the Youth League was humbled by the showers of praise, but attributed the success of the march to “the inspirational and focused leadership of President Mugabe”.

“We don’t give credit to ourselves as the Youth League. We give credit to him as the leader of the party. We are just a wing in the party, so the organisation which is being portrayed by the Youth League depicts the organisation of the party’s leader,” said Cde Chipanga.