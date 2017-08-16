President honours Irish missionary

Felex Share Senior Reporter

President Mugabe yesterday posthumously bestowed the Royal Order of Munhumutapa on the late Father Paschal Slevin, an Irish missionary, who contributed immensely to the liberation of Zimbabwe.

The reward was accompanied by a monetary prize of $100 000.

The Royal Order of Munhumutapa is a prestigious honour awarded to Heads of State and other eminent persons from other countries in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the liberation and founding of the Zimbabwean State.

President Mugabe bestowed the Order in his capacity as the Grand Master of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit.

Father Slevin was represented by his two nieces, Frances and Geraldine.

Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi said Father Slevin, who died on May 1 this year, was against the wishes of the minority Rhodesian Government, hence his decision to support the liberation struggle.

“For his role in supporting the liberation fighters, Father Slevin was deported to Ireland where he stayed until independence in 1980,” he said.

“After independence, Father Slevin returned to Zimbabwe and worked tirelessly to develop the country’s social services infrastructure in the health, education and farming sectors.”

Father Slevin operated in the Wedza area.

Dr Sekeramayi said among other things, Father Slevin assisted the likes of General Constantino Chiwenga, Air Marshal Perrence Shiri and early liberation war cadres such as the late Cde Elias Chadoka to cross to Zambia to join the liberation struggle.

“He also facilitated the treatment of the comrades who were injured on the war front, a service that incensed the colonial regime, leading to his deportation on October 4, 1977,” he said.

“Prior to independence, Father Slevin assisted many deserving poor local students in getting scholarships and facilitated post-secondary training for hundreds in Birmingham, United Kingdom, especially in the health sector.

“Upon his return to independent Zimbabwe, he, among other developmental projects, opened a school in Wedza to enable ex-combatants, mujibhas and chimbwidos who had failed to complete their studies on account of the war, to do so.”

In receiving the award, Ms Frances Slevin said: “On behalf of the delegation that has accompanied me all the way from Ireland, I am privileged and honoured to express our heartfelt gratitude from Father Slevin’s family to President Mugabe and the Government of Zimbabwe for bestowing the most outstanding national honour on Father Slevin.

“Father Paschal had hoped that he would recover from his ailment and return to work and continue living with and eventually being buried among the people of Wedza. We, the Slevin family are, therefore, convinced that this award acknowledges his work in this country and cements Father Paschal’s spirit and everlasting bond with Zimbabwe.

“Please receive our deepest gratitude for this honour.”