President hits out at Trump

From Munyaradzi Huni in New York, US

President Mugabe has said the world is “embarrassed, if not frightened” by what appears to be a return of the biblical Goliath in reference to US President Donald Trump, whose speech at the 72nd Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly seemed to threaten other nations.

In his speech, Mr Trump threatened to obliterate North Korea and attacked Iran in a manner condemned by many delegates.

President Mugabe urged Mr Trump to blow his trumpet in a way that brings unity, peace, cooperation, togetherness and dialogue to the world.

He said all countries should respect the provisions of the UN Charter to bring peace and development to the world.

He said Africa in general and Zimbabwe in particular had defeated imperialism and so “bring us whatever monster by whatever name and it will suffer the same defeat”.

“Are we having the return of Goliath?” asked the President in reference to Mr Trump.

President Mugabe said each nation should build on its strength and that there should be respect for each nation’s independence and sovereignty.

He also called on the US government to tackle serious issues to do with climate change saying “let’s work together, climate change is real”.

President Mugabe then expressed his condolences to the people of Puerto Rico and other nations devastated by natural disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes.

While urging nations that can assist to chip in with a helping hand to those affected, the President said the world at the moment “demands more, not less, solidarity”.

The President said Zimbabwe supported Africa’s position regarding reforms of the UN Security Council saying the process was moving too slowly.

He said this raised suspicion that those benefiting from the current set up could be derailing the discussions.

He said the current set up of the UN perpetuates a historical injustice, adding the gap between poor and rich nations continued to widen.

He said the world should not expect to reap peace when it is investing in war, which led to greater human misery and the mass movement of people fleeing war and conflict.

“A different, better world is possible,” said the President.

He said each country should have a right to its resources and to decide its destiny, citing Western Sahara and Palestine as countries that were being denied the right to self determination.

He called on the UN Security Council to demonstrate its authority in Western Sahara and Palestine by working with the African Union to solve the problems in the two countries.

The President said Zimbabwe remained committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

He said Zimbabwe respects the sovereignty of other nations.

Throughout his speech, President Mugabe received wild applause from several delegates who seemed relieved that at last someone was bold enough to take on the bullish Mr Trump.

The afternoon session when President Mugabe delivered his address was chaired by Zimbabwe’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Fredrick Shava.