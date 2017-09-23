President hits out at Trump

September 22, 2017 Eastern Edition, Headlines, Southern Edition, Top Stories
President Mugabe

From Munyaradzi Huni in New York, US
President Mugabe has said the world is “embarrassed, if not frightened” by what appears to be a return of the biblical Goliath in reference to US President Donald Trump, whose speech at the 72nd Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly seemed to threaten other nations.

In his speech, Mr Trump threatened to obliterate North Korea and attacked Iran in a manner condemned by many delegates.

President Mugabe urged Mr Trump to blow his trumpet in a way that brings unity, peace, cooperation, togetherness and dialogue to the world.

He said all countries should respect the provisions of the UN Charter to bring peace and development to the world.

He said Africa in general and Zimbabwe in particular had defeated imperialism and so “bring us whatever monster by whatever name and it will suffer the same defeat”.

“Are we having the return of Goliath?” asked the President in reference to Mr Trump.

President Mugabe said each nation should build on its strength and that there should be respect for each nation’s independence and sovereignty.

He also called on the US government to tackle serious issues to do with climate change saying “let’s work together, climate change is real”.
President Mugabe then expressed his condolences to the people of Puerto Rico and other nations devastated by natural disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes.

While urging nations that can assist to chip in with a helping hand to those affected, the President said the world at the moment “demands more, not less, solidarity”.

The President said Zimbabwe supported Africa’s position regarding reforms of the UN Security Council saying the process was moving too slowly.

He said this raised suspicion that those benefiting from the current set up could be derailing the discussions.

He said the current set up of the UN perpetuates a historical injustice, adding the gap between poor and rich nations continued to widen.

He said the world should not expect to reap peace when it is investing in war, which led to greater human misery and the mass movement of people fleeing war and conflict.

“A different, better world is possible,” said the President.

He said each country should have a right to its resources and to decide its destiny, citing Western Sahara and Palestine as countries that were being denied the right to self determination.

He called on the UN Security Council to demonstrate its authority in Western Sahara and Palestine by working with the African Union to solve the problems in the two countries.

The President said Zimbabwe remained committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

He said Zimbabwe respects the sovereignty of other nations.

Throughout his speech, President Mugabe received wild applause from several delegates who seemed relieved that at last someone was bold enough to take on the bullish Mr Trump.

The afternoon session when President Mugabe delivered his address was chaired by Zimbabwe’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Fredrick Shava.
  • Moe_Scyslack2

    You know what embarrasses the world? An out of touch and failed 94yr old whose country is so poorly run we don’t even have a currency of our own. You think Trump cares what some tin pot dictator from some poor African country has to say? His country works, Zim doesn’t.

  • xyz

    Mugabe wants UN reforms but he will not allow reforms in Zimbabwe. He has already amended the constitution to give him power to appoint the Chief Justice. He also has no right to talk about climate change when he contributes to pollution by his constant air travels to each and every summit on this earth.

  • Tafirenyika

    I feel proud of my President. He is the only man standing.If only we had five presidents of his caliber, this world would be a better place. I am eternally indebted.

    • succuba

      This is a joke post… right?

    • Tsotso

      You are abusing the picture of an intelligent man! Standing when he falls as though there is a stump on the carpet???

  • Tsonono

    I wonder if there were people listening to him. It seems it was only him and his 70 delegates. Just imagine that he delivered a speech while chaired by his own Ambassador to the UN, Fredrick Chava. Shame shame guys!!!!

    • yowe

      Yes hahaha no one who matters in global politics listens to him

  • kutototo

    That is the way life is, those in control will never allow for reforms least they reform themselves out of power and the same situation prevails in Zimbabwe.

  • mimy

    pamberi namudhara,Ndobasa ravo chairo iro ravakadanirwa nashe regai vataure zvavanenge vapiwa namweya mutsvene.kana Jesu wani airambwa neverudzi rwekwake zvakagara zviriko,pamberi nemi profert,papawoo

  • tasara

    HE’s reaction was natural since Trump talked about despotic, rogue and corrupt regimes that must be overthrown citing examples of North Korea, Cuba, Iran, etc. That was rattling to Zimbabwe given our relationship with America, its riddled with sanctions and counter sanctions! I however like Mugabe’s view of ‘our’ Charter of the UN which was different from Trump’s ‘they’ referring to the UN. That view shows how trump is misdirecting the US and its allies, trying to isolating them from the whole world, that’s a narrow view of the world by a super power.

  • Madara

    whats his?

    • zimbotry

      Anything that belongs to the people of Zimbabwe in his mind

  • Madara

    why, what did he do for you or our country?

    • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

      Pamberi na Cde Mugabeeeeee! Pasi nemhandu! Pasi na Trump ! Pasi ne MDCT!

  • xyz

    The people voted for the constitution to reform the process of appointment of the Chief Justice. Why have the local legal mafia not been arrested if they are committing serious crimes? Who is protecting them?

  • Madara

    what?

  • Marshall Mutambudzi

    Your comment is full of lies…so if Mugabe is a Malawian by descent that makes him non human…non African?Even though if that’s true he is gonna be a Malawian he is a Zimbabwean by birth.On your German/Dutch lesson…for your information Trump’s grandfather was Drumpf & does not mean drum…if you want to say drum in German you say trommel…there is no language by the way called Bavarian…criticize your enermy with facts not ignorance…