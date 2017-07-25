President heads to Mashonaland West

Felex Share Senior Reporter

President Mugabe heads to Mashonaland West Province on Saturday for his fifth interactive meeting with the youths.

This comes as the zanu-pf Youth League, which is organising the interface rallies, yesterday said the rallies were bearing fruit.

zanu-pf Youth League Secretary Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga said preparations for the weekend meeting were at an advanced stage.

“The fifth interface meeting between the youths and their leader President Mugabe is in Mashonaland West at the Chinhoyi University of Technology grounds on Saturday,” he said.

“The province is putting everything in place and we will chip in on one or two areas. We will provide them with fuel, T-shirts and tent facilities. We expect them to be on the ground mobilising people.”

Cde Chipanga said they were achieving their objectives.

“The youths have their concerns and they are airing them to the President with the hope that they will be addressed,” he said.

“We are also launching a massive campaign for voter registration of youths ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections and our message has been clear. Our structures, after these meetings, will know what to do and come 2018, the youths will come out in their numbers to vote for the party with people at heart, that is Zanu-PF. The youths are also benefitting from the wise counsel that is coming from President Mugabe and in his addresses he has focused also on the issue of discipline.”

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West province youth chairperson Cde Tawanda Rupiya said they had no challenges in organising for the event.

He said they had mobilised 30 000 litres of fuel.

“This we have achieved with the help of our senior party members in the province,” he said.

“We expect another 10 000 litres from the head office as they have promised us. We expect to surpass all the other provinces and our target is to mobilise 100 000 people.”

He said to them President Mugabe was coming home.

“Remember the President hails from Zvimba in this province and there is no honour that surpasses attending the rally in numbers,” he said.

“We want to surpass other provinces in terms of mobilisation and with the unity at hand, it is possible.”

The rallies by the youths ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections are coming on the back of recent findings by respected think-tanks that President Mugabe’s approval ratings have been increasing in inverse proportion to trust for the opposition.

President Mugabe has so far been to Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland North.

All the 10 provinces will have similar gatherings.

The President’s engagements with the youths are expected to run until October.