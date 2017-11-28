President dissolves Cabinet

November 28, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
President Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa

Takunda Maodza News Editor
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has dissolved Cabinet and appointed, in acting capacity, Cdes Patrick Chinamasa to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi to the Foreign Affairs Ministry to allow for uninterrupted services to critical units of Government.

The President is in the process of putting up a new team of Cabinet ministers. In a statement last night, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, said: “In terms of Section 108 (1c) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (Number 20) Act 2013, His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has dissolved Cabinet, and is in the process of putting together a new team of Cabinet ministers.

“To allow for uninterrupted service in critical ministries of Government, the following have been appointed ministers in an acting capacity until the announcement of a new Cabinet:

Minister Chinamasa

Minister Chinamasa

(1) Honourable Patrick Chinamasa, as Acting Minister of Finance and Economic Development; and

(2) Honourable Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, as Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.”

President Mnangagwa is today scheduled to meet heads of ministries (permanent secretaries).

“His Excellency the President, Cde E. D. Mnangagwa, is scheduled to meet heads of ministries (permanent secretaries) tomorrow, 28th November, 2017, at the Munhumutapa Boardroom at 3pm. All permanent secretaries are required to attend.”

Minister Mumbengegwi

Minister Mumbengegwi

President Mnangagwa was sworn in on Friday last week as Zimbabwe’s second Executive President since independence in 1980. He pledged Government will immediately implement sweeping measures across sectors to stimulate economic growth and create employment. President Mnangagwa pledged to hit the ground running.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • RejectedStone, Cornerstone

    Chinamasa…acting okay but please never substative again!! Mbengegwi? I don’t know. Does he want to break the record as longest serving foreign minister? I also think that he never really was a performer!!

    Mr. Pres, please, this idea of recycling dead wood should stop. And, Sherif, where is your deputy?…..

  • Kwangwari Gwayendepi

    It’s deja vu,recyling the same dead wood while promising a bright future. We can’t build the future while clinging to the past. We need to clean house in 2018 and it is only then that we can start talking about a bright future. All those who were in gov’t since independence need to retire together with their former leader.

  • Munya Murombe

    Honestly thought the new cabinet was already in place after a well prepared refreshing speech which appeared to have been prepared well in advance ditto THE CABINET!

  • Team Lacoste

    I have high hopes for Zimbabwe under the guidance of President Mnangagwa. For the few years I have worked with him, I came to realise that he means business. As I have written elsewhere then, he is objectively listens to ideas and is quick in terms of decision making. I hope he will appoint and surround himself with an efficient team of Ministers. He also needs to have a team of firebrant and astute Secretaries within Ministries. Some of them are useless and a waste to government resources. I pray key Ministries such as Foreign Affairs, Justice, Finance, High and Tertiary Education as well as Industry and Commerce are really assigned knowledgeable and efficient administrators! Heads of Departments within Ministries, oooh please retire all those madhalas and mbuyas and inject new blood in the system!! Not to forget heads of Parastatals.. These should bring profit to the Treasury only if the right technocrats are appointed on merit.