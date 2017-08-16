President commends defence forces

Felex Share Senior Reporter

President Mugabe yesterday highly commended Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) for being equal to the task of thwarting conspiracies by Western countries, which are aimed at frustrating development in the country.

As such, the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces said Government would work hard to improve the conditions of service for ZDF members who have demonstrated unquestionable loyalty to the country.

President Mugabe made the remarks yesterday while addressing tens of thousands of Zimbabweans and foreign dignitaries who gathered at the National Sports Stadium in Harare for the 37th Defence Forces Day celebrations.

The commemorations allow Zimbabweans to reflect and celebrate the key role played by the armed forces since the attainment of independence in 1980.

Said President Mugabe: “The secure environment that we have enjoyed as a country has not been a walk in the park for the Defence Forces. While our detractors work

round the clock to frustrate our development, the ZDF has always been alert to these manoeuvres and being equal to the task, they have succeeded in overcoming any such challenges.

“The ZDF have gone beyond just fulfilling their constitutional obligation of defending Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Together with other arms of security, they have ensured that at all times peace prevails.”

On improving conditions of service for ZDF members, President Mugabe said the Military Salary Concept should be considered for re-instatement.

The concept, which was stopped following the dollarisation of the economy, sought to reward general duty soldiers.

“In an effort to improve conditions of service for ZDF, Government has provided staff with vehicles and other equipment,” President Mugabe said.

“However, a lot is still to be done to provide the forces with medical support, housing, salaries and allowances. Ndozvimwe zvavanochemawo nazvo izvi. Mari inotambirwa yakadzikira, ndinofunga kuti nekusimukira kurikuita nyika yedu vanhu vachazenge vachibhadharwawo zvakakodzera.

“But hatingati nekuti tiri kupihwa tumari twushoma hatichaita basa renyika, kwete. Basa renyika rinoramba richienderera mberi tinoruzivo rwekuti nyika yedu icharamba ine runyararo pasina bishi nemheremhere. Ichasvika kwekuperera, mari inenge yawanikwa and hurumende yakugona kupa vanhu masalaries akati kwire.

“It is also strongly recommended that the housing projects in Dzivarasekwa, Khumalo and Zimbabwe Military Academy, aimed at improving housing provision for the ZDF, be resuscitated.”

President Mugabe said together with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the ZDF had curbed illegal border crossing activities and smuggling of contraband.

The two establishments, he said, had also partnered in the Operation Hakudzokwi in the Chiadzwa diamond fields.

“The ZDF corps of engineers conducted de-mining operations on the south eastern Mozambique border in the Dumisa and Gwaivhi areas,” the President said.

“The ZDF, in de-mining the country’s borders of ant-personnel landmines received invaluable assistance from two cooperating non-governmental de-mining organisations, the HALO Trust and Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA).”

The HALO Trust is working on the Mukumbura, Chisecha and Rushinga areas, while NPA is in the Cecil Kopje and Forbes Border Post minefields.

President Mugabe said de-mining was a risky task.

“Izvizvi zvimbambaira zvaidyarwa zvinoputika zviya ukazvitsika,” he said. “Zvakangosara munzvimbo dzakawanda munyika, saka kunotova nebasa rinoitwa guru guru.

“Asika tinenge tisingazivi kuti maRhodesia aya ndepapi chaipo pazvakaiswa nepazvichiri. Ndozvinotambudza izvozvo. Dai zvaimera sembambaira taiona pazviri. Iyezvino kuatsvaga munotosevenzesa chimushina chinofema pazviri.

“Zvino chimushina chacho ndechekutobata zvishoma nezvishoma ndokusaka basa racho risati rapera. Kune nzvimbo dzinofungirwa kuti vangange vakacherera zvimbambaira izvozvo.”

President Mugabe said to meet the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personal Landmines 2025 deadline, concerted efforts were needed.

He said the ZDF had also enlisted the services of two other de-mining NGOs, Mines Advisory Group and Apopo.

The two organisations were expected to begin operations before the end of the year.

He hailed the ZDF for embarking on several community assistance projects.

“During the Cyclone Dineo induced floods, ZDF deployed health personnel and helicopters to search and rescue marooned villagers in Tsholotsho, Gwanda, Masvingo, Zvimba and Mt Darwin,” President Mugabe said.

“In 2015 to 2016, the ZDF were also active in the movement of drought relief maize to needy areas.”

On the international scene, President Mugabe said, the ZDF continued deploying officers to regional and international peace support operations under the auspices of Sadc, African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN).

He said in light of this, six ZDF officers were in Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan (Darfur) and South Sudan.

“At the regional level, members of the ZDF participate in regional training exercises and other military exchange programmes, as part of their commitment to the operationalisation of the Sadc Standby Brigade,” President Mugabe said.

“A contingent of ZDF members is currently deployed in Tanzania participating in a Sadc Special Forces exercise code named Exercise Matumbamwe, taking place this month.

“Field training exercise of this nature equip our troops with the much needed exposure and experience that are critical in the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the region.”

This year’s commemorations were held under the theme: “Zimbabwe Defence Forces: Resolute in Defence of National Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity for Socio-economic Development.”