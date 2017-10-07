President caps 418 HIT graduates

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mugabe yesterday capped 418 Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) graduates at a colourful ceremony held at the university campus. The students were drawn from the school of engineering and technology, industrial sciences and technology, information science and technology and business and management sciences.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, HIT Vice Chancellor Engineer Quinton Kanhukamwe said the university continued to contribute positively to the country’s economic growth through developing, incubating, transferring and commercialising technology for rapid industrialisation. He said HIT had made major inroads towards its goal of conducting research, which is responsive to the country’s national needs, challenges and aspirations.

“Research from across the schools resonated with and responded well to the nation’s development blueprint, Zim-Asset,” said Eng Kanhukamwe. He said the university’s innovations focused on promotion of indigenous knowledge systems, value addition of natural resources, herbal medicines research, development of software applications and agricultural engineering and technology, among other areas. Some of the projects undertaken by HIT students included recovery of gold from waste dumps, value addition to worldwide critical raw material, graphite and production of hydrogen from waste lubricating oil. Eng Kanhukamwe said the university produced distributor transformers, which are undergoing tests.

“We expect positive results and are eager to commercially use them once the tests are successful,” he said. Eng Kanhukamwe said the university also produced agricultural machinery and farm implements like a tractor drawn hay baker, a huge maize sheller and a stock feed palletiser. The machinery were on display at the graduation ceremony. Eng Kanhukamwe said HIT had entered into partnerships with various companies like TelOne and Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe in areas of research, innovation and development.

HIT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Transilvania University of Brasov in Romania. Eng Kanhukamwe said similar agreements were entered into with universities in India and South Korea. Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Professor Jonathan Moyo, his deputy Dr Godfrey Gandawa, HIT board chairperson Dr Gibson Mandishona and board members attended the graduation ceremony.