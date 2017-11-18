President caps 3 339 ZOU graduates

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mugabe yesterday capped 3 339 Zimbabwe Open University students at a colourful ceremony held at the institution’s main campus in Hatcliffe. The students were drawn from Faculties of Agriculture, Applied Social Sciences, Arts and Education, among others. They were capped by President Mugabe who is the Chancellor of all universities. Of the graduates, 1 613 were males while 1 726 were females.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, ZOU Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Alfred Ncube outlined several achievements the institution had registered and future plans it had in improving open distance learning. He said Open Distance Learning under which ZOU carried out its education, had the capacity to drive STEM despite doubts some people might have.

Prof Ncube said ZOU recognised fully the reality of STEM in the world today and its potential impact to modernise and industrialise the country. “In this regard, the university has fully embraced STEM and other transformational imperatives and policy initiatives,” said Prof Ncube.

“Emerging and disrupting learning innovations seem to distinctively favour Open and Distance Learning Institutions. Disruptive innovations are fundamentally transformative in character,” said Prof Ncube. He said the university had recast its three-year strategic plan starting next year around five key result areas which include infrastructure, technology, resource capability, research and innovation and service quality.

“ZOU has reconfigured its faculties to include new Faculties of Technology, Engineering, Health Sciences and Arts, Culture and Heritage Studies,” said Prof Ncube.

He said a new Masters programme in Climate Change would be introduced next year prompted by the need to equip the new generation of students. Prof Ncube paid tribute to former ZOU Vice Chancellor Professor Primrose Kurasha who died in February this year. A minute of silence was observed in honour of Prof Kurasha who is the founding Vice Chancellor of the university.

The graduation was held under the Theme; “Transforming Higher Education for Industrialisation and Modernisation.” Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Deputy Minister, Dr Godfrey Gandawa stood in for Professor Jonathan Moyo, the substantive minister, who was conspicuous by his absence.

Other notable people who graduated were Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Makhosini Hlongwane, Guruve North MP Retired Brigadier General Walter Kanhanga (Zanu-PF) and Mashonaland Central MP Cde Tsitsi Gezi and Mrs Marry Chiwenga (nee Mubaiwa) wife of Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga.

Zimpapers staffers who graduated with Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies include editors of Kwayedza Patrick Shamba, Innocent Gore (Southern Times), Suburban’s Itayi Musengeyi and Herald Deputy Chief Photographer Tawanda Mudimu.