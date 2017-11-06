President blasts divisive elements

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

President Mugabe has lashed out at some unruly elements in Zanu-PF who are promoting regionalism and tribal propositions, saying such misfits should be expelled from the ruling party.

The President said one of his deputies, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, was not helping matters by remaining silent, yet such things were being done in his name.

Addressing the penultimate Presidential Youth Interface Rally at White City Sports Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday, President Mugabe described those fanning regionalism as idiotic elements.

“Ava vane twavo, vane chirwere chekuti isu chete tisu tinosungirwa kunzi Zanu-PF nekuti takakosha, tine province yakakura, leave them alone,” said President Mugabe.

“They are not many anyway. They are just a handful of idiotic fellows. Huzhinji hunotosema. Ndivo vanotiudza-ka, huzhinji, kuti kuno uku, hayewa, ndidzo nyaya dziriko idzodzi. Hakusi kwako. Ndekwani? Mungade kundiudza imi kuti kuMasvingo kuya hakusi kwangu ndekwake, achidarirei?

“Akarwa hondo yatakarwawo isu? Kana takarwa imwe chete iyoyo yekuti nyika yose yava yedu pamwe chete, haana kufunda zvatakafunda nguva yese kuti tarwa kudaro hapana paunoti apa ndepangu hapasi pevamwe vakaenda kuhondo nevakasara vese. The country belongs to us together.

“Yilizwe lethu sonke. You have a stake. I have a stake in Matabeleland. You have a stake in Matabeleland. The narrow-mindedness that some have must condemn them to being outlaws of our party. Hatingamboda kuramba tine vanhu vane kapfungwa ikako munyika, hatidi. Vanoti kuno ndekwanhingi kunosungirwa kutongwa nanhingi. Aaah! Uri kutsvara uri aniko?

“We will kick you out, through your buttocks even. Out! Tione kuti unoenda kupi. Nyika ndeyako iwewe?”

President Mugabe urged the masses to remain united in face of such “rubbish” that divide the people.

He said such matters required urgent attention of the party leadership.

“Zvamakazova netradition yekuti makagara muri kokoko uko, vamwe vakagara vari kwaMurehwa, vamwe vachigara vari kuMatabeleland zvaita kuti iwe ubva wati, nekuti uri kuitira toilet ikoko, wobva wati ndekwangu,” said President Mugabe. Kwandinoendera mudondo ndekwangu. Aaah, to hell with you! To hell! Regai kubvuma izvozvo munyika yenyu. You must not listen to that rubbish.

“But what annoys me is that our VPs have been silent about it, vari ivo vari kunzi tinoda kuti ndimi; kuno uku ndekwa ngana. Iwe woti tonho.

“Aiwa. That I can’t accept. Aiwa. Tingadai tisina kunzwanana, but we will sit down and discuss all these matters. Tinosungirwa kugara musangano wedu and we straighten these matters.”

President Mugabe said those not happy with his leadership were free to look for their own leader.

“Those who want the party and want the leadership, and those who believe in my leadership, fine,” said President Mugabe. “Kana vamwe vasingade kuti ndive leader wavo, fine. They should find another leader who they want and I will not stand in their way at all.

“I have been in the party on the basis of my belief in the party, in the principles of the party and that’s what I still believe. We don’t go against the rules and principles of the party. We do not put ourselves ahead of the party and say aah tinoda ngana.

“Uyo anodiwa nevanhu hatimude, uri ani anodaro? Ah, come on! Anyway, we will talk about this much more in the party nekuCongress kwese, Central Committee kwese. We must straighten this thing out and kill it. Vanenge vasingade vachirambirira, sticking to it, let them go.”