President arrives for interface rally

Nduduzo Tshuma Bulawayo Bureau

PRESIDENT Mugabe arrived in Bulawayo yesterday to preside over the 23rd National University of Science and Technology (Nust) graduation ceremony today. The President arrived at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport accompanied by Small to Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development Minister Sithembiso Nyoni and senior government officials.

President Mugabe will tomorrow address the 9th Presidential Youth Interface rally at White City Stadium. He was welcomed by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo, zanu-pf Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzanai Chipanga, his deputy Cde Mpehlabayo Malinga, service chiefs, zanu-pf Bulawayo provincial youth chairperson Cde Anna Mokgohloa and senior officials for the national youth and Bulawayo provincial executive.

Also welcoming the President, was zanu-pf Bulawayo provincial chairperson Cde Dennis Ndlovu, local legislators and members of the provincial executive.