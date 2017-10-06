President addresses Youth League tomorrow

Tendai Mugabe and Melissa Makoto

PRESIDENT Mugabe is tomorrow expected to deliver a keynote address at the zanu-pf Youth League national assembly meeting to be held at the revolutionary party’s headquarters in Harare focusing on issues affecting the youth.

The meeting comes in the wake of eight successful Presidential Youth Interface rallies organised by the Youth League to create a platform for young people to interact with the President.

Only two provinces, Harare and Bulawayo, are yet to host the interface rallies. zanu-pf secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga confirmed the meeting yesterday, saying all provincial youth members should attend.

He said the meeting was in line with the party’s constitution which stipulated that the youth wing should hold such meetings twice a year.

“We are going to have a national assembly meeting to be addressed by His Excellency the President on Saturday (tomorrow),” said Cde Chipanga.

“We hope to have another such meeting before the end of the year as enshrined in our party constitution. We consumed much of our time this year on other party activities such as the 21st February Movement in February and the Presidential Youth Interface rallies that are still ongoing,” he said.

Meanwhile Cde Chipanga said preparations for the Bulawayo Presidential Youth Interface were progressing well although they didn’t have a date yet for the event.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting in Bulawayo on September 24, chairperson of the organising committee and former Secretary for Youth Affairs in the Politburo Cde Absolom Sikhosana said: “Our preparations for receiving President Mugabe for the Presidential Youth Interface rally in Bulawayo are complete. The date hasn’t been set yet but we’re ready for the important day. We’ve covered so much ground in terms of preparations, but we want the Bulawayo rally to be unique and to be attended by the highest number of people compared to other provinces.

“The young people know that President Mugabe has so much passion for them and they’re excited to meet the revolutionary leader. This is a special event that came through public demand,” said Cde Sikhosana.

He urged members of the public to attend the rally, saying it was not only for ZANU-PF members but for everybody.

“We want it to be clear that the President is not coming to meet ZANU-PF members only but all young people in the province. I therefore invite the people of Bulawayo to come in their numbers and be part of this occasion,” he said.

“We’re also organising a carnival that will be held before the event so that everybody gets to know about the interface rally. Although everything is in place in terms of preparations, we’re going to continue preparing until the eve of the rally because we know everybody is looking forward to this day,” said Cde Sikhosana.