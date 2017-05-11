Pregnant drug mule ingests cocaine

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter

A pregnant South African woman suspected of smuggling cocaine into Zimbabwe has appeared in court after ingested body packs were detected in her stomach.

Isaura Masinga (40) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza.

She was charged with possession of cocaine and was remanded in custody for bail application.

The prosecutor Mr Michael Reza applied that Masinga be closely monitored and her stools checked for evidence. “I am informed by police officers who are in custody of the accused that since Friday when she was arrested she is only passing out urine,” said Mr Reza.

“State is of the view that if the accused is not monitored she will destroy evidence enshrined in Section 117 (2) (a) (iii) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.”

Masinga’s lawyer Mr Nickiel Mushangwe objected to the application saying it was a violation of his client’s human rights.

He added that Masinga should be allowed to visit the toilet without any restrictions.

Ms Chimboza granted the application and said what the State is looking for is the evidence which if nothing is found, Masinga will be exonerated.

Mr Reza produced an ultrasound scan done by Carestream which indicated that ingested body packs were detected.

However, the report added that the use of ultrasound in detecting ingested body packs is limited. Further assessment with a computerised tomography (CT) scan was suggested.

CT scans provide more detailed information and combine a series of X-ray images taken from different angles, using computer processing to create cross-sectional images.

Mr Mushangwe also opposed having Masinga placed on remand saying there was no incriminating evidence. “The police searched my client and her luggage, nothing was found. State is relying on an ultrasound scan but my client is pregnant and is having a difficult pregnancy,” said Mr Mushangwe.

In response, Mr Reza said intelligence received by the police states that if nothing is found on the accused and her luggage, she could have preferred another mode of transportation which is ingestion.

“She went to Brazil on April 4 and returned on May 5 with a very small hand luggage,” said Mr Reza. “My learned brother is mistaking the ingested body packs found in her bowels to a foetus in the womb.”

The court heard that on May 5 this year detectives received a tip off that Masinga was arriving at the Harare International Airport aboard a United Emirates Airline EK713.

It was alleged that she was transporting drugs.