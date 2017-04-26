Pomp and fanfare at Macheso show

Tawanda Marwizi Arts Correspondent

Local musicians usually perform at local joints in the capital leaving thousands of music lovers starved in various cities throughout the country.

Sungura maestro Alick Macheso came to face to face with reality when more than 2 000 fans attended his show at Pagomba Café in Beitbridge on Friday. The musician last performed at the venue some months ago. Those who attended the show said local musicians shun them, preferring to stage shows in big cities. When they host shows, they usually utilise outdoor venues for merrymaking.

“You see the numbers here simply mean we are starved. We thank Macheso and few other musicians who come and perform here,” said one Mulungisi Ndlovu.

Others said it was a sad thing that most musicians dupe them.

“Others come but they only perform for a few hours and leave. That has been the case here in Beitbridge,” others added.

Macheso gave a hearty performance that lasted for a good eight hours, breaking in between. He was on cloud nine after the show. He sampled new songs “Kudzwai” and “Chero Wandisiya ndirimupenyu” to the delight of the fans.

“The album is almost ready but I usually take my time. What I have to assure our fans out there is, it is coming this year and people should expect a good one,” he said.

He scoffed at his critics for saying that his musical career was on the deathbed.

“Sungura is just a genre like dancehall and others, and it will not fade. Look at the numbers we are getting out here. It simply means people are appreciating the genre,” he said.

Owner of the venue Kafuma Simbini was humbled by the turn out, which he described as massive.

“The people here want to party and it is good for musicians not to starve their fans. Though we have hosted big names like Macheso we feel musicians should frequent here, performing for their fans,” he said.

He praised the “Madhawu” hit maker for his commitment to music.

“He has come performed and thrilled fans. It is good that he performed until Saturday morning giving fans real value for their money,” he said.