Poll dates President’s prerogative: Chombo

Walter Nyamukondiwa Chinhoyi Bureau

President Mugabe has the prerogative to declare any date in 2018 for elections and Zanu-PF party should start preparations ahead of such a proclamation to win resoundingly, national secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo has said.

This comes as the party has opened a window to bring closure to cases of all those suspended or have their matters yet to be finalised.

Speaking at a Mashonaland West provincial coordinating committee meeting here at the weekend, Dr Chombo said improper raising of charges against members and ambushes fomented factionalism.

“This is July and the President is not forced by anyone to declare elections in June (2018). He can choose any date next year,” said Dr Chombo.

“Let’s be ready expecting that the elections may come in February or March, which means we must be ready. We do not want to be under pressure or be caught unaware,” he said.

He said the ongoing restructuring exercise provides a good platform to take stock of the party’s strength.

Turning to unresolved disciplinary issues, he said those concerned should come forward so that the matters are finalised.

“If anyone was expelled, suspended or anything like that and has not been served with letters, they should alert us that their issue has not yet been resolved, so that we get to the bottom of it,” said Dr Chombo.

“We will make sure that the issues are resolved appropriately. If you are not a holder of a letter signed by me (Dr Chombo), it means the issue has not yet been finalised.”

He said in some instances, letters lifting suspensions were manipulated so that they do not get to the intended persons.

Such people should seek re- dress.

Dr Chombo said members of the party should take heed of President Mugabe’s red flag on faction- alism.

“What the President said at the Youth Interface Rallies should be taken to heart by every member of Zanu-PF. I am saying here, that if you have been in a faction, steer away from it,” he said.

Dr Chombo said those who have been denigrating leaders should now stop and find ways of getting their grievances known respectfully.

Such people, he said, should approach the leadership with a view to understand areas of divergence.

Other senior members of the party could also be approached to mediate, said Dr Chombo.

He said President Mugabe highlighted the need to steer clear of ambush politics, citing Manicaland Province where some members are baying for provincial chairman Cde Samuel Undenge’s political head.

He said proper procedures should be followed when party members have problems with their provincial chairman.

“If proper procedures that are not driven by malice are followed, the affected person is most likely going to accept responsibility and voluntarily step down. But if he feels ambushed, then he is going to enlist others to assist him, which leads to factionalism,” he said.

Turning to aspiring candidates, Dr Chombo said the Politburo would set guidelines and invite people to put their names forward for consideration.

He said aspiring candidates should allow incumbents to complete their terms without creating unnecessary divisions.

He expressed satisfaction with the province’s preparations for President Mugabe’s Youth Interface Rally sometime this month.

Chairman of the fundraising committee Dr Douglas Mombeshora reported to the PCC that preparations were going on smoothly.

He said youths should take notes and be ready to organise their programmes alone in future events.

Politburo member Cde Edna Madzongwe said party members from Mashonaland West Province should not seek to introduce programmes from other provinces that are not consistent with their way of doing business.