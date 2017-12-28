Political will needed on blood price

Zvamaida Murwira Mr Speaker Sir

Political will remains the only solution to end the high cost of blood transfusion in the country given the fact that its price continues to be out of reach for ordinary Zimbabweans. Mr Speaker Sir, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care’s study visit to Zambia on blood management and the subsequent report tabled in the Chamber earlier this month was an eye opener.

Clearly, Mr Speaker Sir, the high price of blood transfusion remains a thorn in the flesh for policymakers, legislators included and more importantly, patients. That study visit to learnt of how Zambia has managed to transfuse blood to needy people free of charge despite the costs incurred in screening it.

From the portfolio committee report tabled by Gokwe-Gumunyu Member of the National Assembly Cde Melania Mahiya (Zanu-PF), a bold decision is required to save ordinary people, many of whom are losing lives after failing to mobilise resources for a blood transfusion whenever that need arises.

Issues around the availability of blood, Mr Speaker Sir, become a source of anxiety, particularly during the current festive season usually characterised by a surge in road traffic accidents as a higher number of people travel.

One of the major recommendations by legislators was that Government should take over management of blood from the Zimbabwe National Blood Services of Zimbabwe (NBSZ), which they said was motivated by profit rather than saving lives.

Of course, Mr Speaker Sir, NBSZ will and has vehemently denied such an accusation, arguing that the high cost of blood in Zimbabwe is attributed to the costs incurred during preparation of the blood to ensure it is free of HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and Syphilis.

NBSZ argues that its blood is on the higher side because it is one of the cleanest in the region because of its extensive screening process. It has instead proposed that a subsidy was the way to go to keep the price of blood at an affordable price.

Whatever the case, Mr Speaker Sir, there is no doubt that blood transfusion has somehow been commercialised and time has now come for an intervention at policy level. While NBSZ might appear to have a plausible argument, there is an aspect where it is found wanting — its rigid approach.

While a patient in hospital might be allowed to get all other services like drugs, bed without cash upfront, one has to look for cash upfront for blood transfusion.

The notion that life should first be saved by providing the blood and then “quarrel” over payment seems to be lost in respect of that commodity.

That is where the NBSZ is found wanting and probably loses the plot even though one might agree with them that they have to meet the cost of cleaning the blood. They have to be flexible somehow in certain instances. What lacks with NBSZ, Mr Speaker Sir, is that “human face”, for lack of a better word, even in cases of emergencies when life is under threat.

Mr Speaker Sir, there is no doubt that a mechanism can be found in which blood is made available to needy people even if they have no money. There is need to put measures that guarantee payment.

The NBSZ ought to think outside the box and be responsive to the circumstances of customers by putting in place mechanisms that balance the desire to save life and still be able to break-even by recouping its costs from patients.

Needless to mention, Mr Speaker Sir, is that NBSZ gets their blood for free from donors. The way NBSZ operations are structured at the moment, is that they serve the elite and not ordinary persons who constitute the bulk of Zimbabweans.

The absence of such a responsive business plan is what motivated everyone including legislators to ask if it was not high time for Government to assume the role of blood transfusion. After all Mr Speaker Sir, it is a Government by the people, from the people and for the people.

Critics of this proposition would obviously argue that blood service would virtually collapse given the track record of entities run by Government like parastatals that are limping, if not technically insolvent. Such critics, Mr Speaker Sir, do not give due regard that the country has a new dispensation under the stewardship of President Emmerson Mnangagwa who has constantly said it is no longer business as usual.

He has also set targets for ministers. It is on that basis, Mr Speaker Sir, that legislators should equally be tough with the responsible minister who superintends over blood transfusion to ensure that it is affordable.

It is for that reason, Mr Speaker Sir, that Members of Parliament in their oversight role should work tirelessly to ensure that the cost is affordable. This would be achieved either through takeover by Government of blood transfusion services or by subsidising it.

Whatever way, Mr Speaker Sir, what ordinary people want is blood that is affordable and it is incumbent upon legislators to ensure that they exercise their oversight role.

Responsible MPs are measured by their ability to push for the resolution of challenges facing ordinary people. It is every citizen’s expectation that legislators will walk the talk and rise to the occasion in the search for a lasting solution to the cost of blood.