April 5, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Felex Share Senior Reporter
THE 308th Ordinary Session of the Zanu-PF Politburo meets in Harare today for high-level talks expected to focus on issues affecting the revolutionary party and the nation at large.

The Central Committee, which is the revolutionary party’s highest decision-making body outside Congress, will also have its 105th meeting on Friday.

The meetings come against the backdrop of nationwide demonstrations against high-ranking party officials — among them deputy secretary for Women’s Affairs Cde Eunice Sandi Moyo, Women’s League treasurer Cde Sarah Mahoka, National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere and his half-brother Cde Dickson Mafios — who all face a slew of allegations from party supporters.

Party organs and provinces have recommended the quartet’s expulsion.

Expectations are high that the revolutionary party will deal with all pertinent issues raised.

Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo yesterday confirmed the two meetings, saying the agenda will be unveiled before the meetings start.

“There are no changes and we are going to have those routine meetings as scheduled, beginning with the Politburo meeting tomorrow,” he said.

“As usual, the meetings will take place at the Zanu-PF Headquarters and members are expected to be seated by 1000hrs.

“Critical issues affecting the party and national development will be discussed during the meetings. Agendas will be availed on the day of the meeting.”

Both meetings will be chaired by President Mugabe, who is the Zanu-PF First Secretary and President.

Sources said the Politburo was likely to discuss issues pertaining to Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka, who were last week expelled by the Women’s League pending a Politburo determination.

The Women’s League national executive resolved to expel the pair for undermining the authority of First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe.

Dr Mugabe is the secretary for Women’s Affairs.

Cdes Sandi-Moyo and Mahoka, who last week had countrywide demonstrations held against them, are also accused of corruption, insubordination and fanning factionalism.

Cde Mahoka faces a further charge of denigrating President Mugabe’s appointees.

“While the Women’s League referred the case of these two senior members to the party’s disciplinary committee, the issue will obviously be discussed in the Politburo meeting,” said a source.

“There were countrywide demonstrations and the Politburo cannot afford to ignore such an issue which affects the party. If the necessary processes have been done, then their fate can be sealed as early as tomorrow (today).”

On the other hand, Cdes Kasukuwere and Mafios, could also to be under the spotlight amid growing calls for their removal from office.

The Mashonaland Central executive met yesterday and endorsed the petition handed over during Monday’s demonstration calling for the immediate resignation or expulsion of Cdes Kasukuwere and Mafios.

The two are accused of “plotting to topple” President Mugabe.

The province staged a demonstration on Monday against the two saying their untoward behaviour threatened Zanu-PF’s victory in next year’s elections.

Zanu-PF Midlands Province also held a similar demonstration, saying it was fed up with Cde Kasukuwere’s leadership style.

Said a source: “Again the party leadership cannot afford to ignore the demonstrations because here we are talking of a man who is central in the mobilisation of party members and we are headed for elections. The question is can a man who has been rejected by his home province face them again and be able to lure more cadres to the party?”

Cde Kasukuwere, together with his sidekick Cde Shadreck Mashayamombe (Harare provincial commissar) also invited the wrath of the Women’s League after they allegedly attempted to block their demonstrations against Cdes Mahoka and Sandi-Moyo.
  • theheraldonline

    They are different. Politburo is meeting today and the Central Committee is the one meeting Friday.

    • Sekuru Wanguda

      Nothing abt the conomy, they focus on their struggle powers chete and zvimwe zvose its any other business.

  • Eish

    I think its Amai not any of those two.

  • Thuba

    Here there accusations that soms people VROM ZANU PF have been doping things the wrong wat.And these people will be discussed in the meeting.Why exempt Grace Mugabe whose behaviour of late needs a lot tot be desired?She has been undermining the laws of Zimbabwe andere the courts by zending the police tot illegally evict people a certain farm.Why not caution her as well.Andere alsof she had been the one who had been organising other wonen tot Carey out nation wilde demonstrations against other ZANU PF members who she claims are insubordinatie andere are underming her.ZANU PF must be impartial in dwaling with iets marters.

  • Fred Moyo

    I used to think that Politiburo has more power than Central Committee. So why is Politiburo going to forward recommendations to Central Committee for finalisation on Friday?

  • Gary WekuZviyambe

    I am saying that this meeting is just as useless as a meeting between you and Gerro to discuss the taste of maheu. Both meetings add no value to the nation

    • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

      Who is Gerro? Since when did you opposition lot praise ZANU PF even if it does something good ,like the land reform and Command success in agriculture kuti tidye nemiwo ka.Kutuka isu good varimi? We welcome ideas on how we can improve our agriculture , not your wishful thinking that one day you may occupy State House as MDCTNERA neo colonial government. Nehanda forbid.

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    It will remain strong because the current dramatic and divergent views can be sorted out . The party is supreme, not individuals or few dramatis personae. There are more positives in our party , unknown to you , our opposition enemies. Musagarire guyo sembwa, hoping to get free dovi. Huyai and join ZANU PF nguva ichiripo! Ah , why do you think I just imagine non existent sanctions,ini Muzvina-fundo & Mzvina-land ? You are joking! Pasi nema sanctions and all those opposition parties that support sanctions.

  • zimbotry

    They meet to compare Bank Balances and come up with ways to siphon off money from our economy as they have done for nearly 4 decades now.