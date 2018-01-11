UPDATED: Politburo acts on price hikes •Chiwenga to head ad-hoc committee on prices •Your days are numbered, ED warns saboteurs

PRESIDIUM . . . zanu-pf President and First Secretary Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa chairs a Politburo meeting flanked by his deputies General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd), Cde Kembo Mohadi and national chairwoman Cde Oppah Muchinguri- Kashiri at the revolutionary party’s headquarters in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by Munyaradzi Chamalimba)

PRESIDIUM . . . zanu-pf President and First Secretary Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa chairs a Politburo meeting flanked by his deputies General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd), Cde Kembo Mohadi and national chairwoman Cde Oppah Muchinguri- Kashiri at the revolutionary party's headquarters in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by Munyaradzi Chamalimba)

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter—
The Zanu-PF Politburo yesterday set up an ad-hoc committee to deal with wanton price increases for basic commodities in the past three months, with President Mnangagwa warning unscrupulous businesspeople that Government would deal with them severely.The ad-hoc committee is chaired by the revolutionary party’s Second Secretary and Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired). Prices of most basic commodities have more than doubled since November last year, mainly due to speculation and profiteering among producers and retailers.

Prices of school uniforms have also shot through the roof in the past few weeks ahead of the start of the new school term on Tuesday. Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said at its 315th Ordinary Session at the revolutionary party headquarters yesterday, the Politburo resolved to deal decisively with the issue of random price increases, which analysts have equated to acts of economic sabotage.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with Cde Sydney Sekeramai at a Poilitburo meeting held ta the ZANU PF headquarters in Harare yesterday.-Picture by Munyaradzi Chamalimba

President Emmerson Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with Cde Sydney Sekeramai at a Poilitburo meeting held ta the ZANU PF headquarters in Harare yesterday.-Picture by Munyaradzi Chamalimba

“Politburo discussed the issue of rampant price increases in the country and has identified various strategies to curtail this phenomenon. During the discussion, the First Secretary and President, Cde Mnangagwa, warned economic saboteurs that their days are numbered. “The party is aware of those that want to cause confusion and inflict economic pain on our people,” said Cde Khaya Moyo, who is also the Minister of Energy and Power Development.

“The issue of the three-tier pricing system was also discussed and measures to curb this will be announced in due course. A Politburo ad-hoc committee has been put in place to deal with these issues decisively and will be chaired by the Vice President and Second Secretary, Retired General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga,” he said.

ZANU PF Politburo members Cde's Sibusiso Moyo,Mike Bimha, Dr Parirenyatwa and Joshua Malinga before a Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday.-Picture by Munyaradzi Chamalimba

ZANU PF Politburo members Cde's Sibusiso Moyo,Mike Bimha, Dr Parirenyatwa and Joshua Malinga before a Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday.-Picture by Munyaradzi Chamalimba

Cde Khaya Moyo said the party’s Secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Affairs, Cde Mike Bimha, who is also the Minister of Industry and Commerce, briefed the Politburo on the rampant price increases in the market.

Cde Bimha is understood to have blamed speculation, aided by misleading social media reports, as a contributory factor to the pricing madness. He called for continued efforts to increase production, attract new investment and acquire new machinery for the productive sectors of the economy.

“Cde Bimha also said some items were removed from the list of SI64 and these include milk, cooking oil, rice, meat and soap, amongst others. Cde Khaya Moyo said: “This is meant to allow people to import the goods on their own at a cheaper price.”

Politburo members Cde's Mike Bimha,Christopher Mushohwe and Josiah Hungwe.-Picture by Munyaradzi Chamalimba

Politburo members Cde's Mike Bimha,Christopher Mushohwe and Josiah Hungwe.-Picture by Munyaradzi Chamalimba

The decision by the Politburo follows warnings by the Competition and Tariff Commission (CTC) last week that it would cancel licences of businesspeople colluding on hike prices. The CTC said it was suspicious that most prices of basic commodities were uniform despite differences among competitors in overhead costs, scale of operation and other expenses.

The Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Rural Resettlement, Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri (Retired), who is also a Politburo member, also appraised the Politburo on developments in his portfolio.

“He stated that there was sufficient maize in the country, but that there was need to top up on wheat stocks. This was due to the substantial rain damage of wheat due to late harvesting. This current season, 235 000 hectares have been contracted out of a target of 290 000 hectares under the Command Agriculture programme,” said Ambassador Moyo.

“Inputs were distributed timeously throughout the country. Enough seed was distributed although there was a shortage of fertiliser, especially top dressing fertiliser, due to shortage of foreign currency,” the Zanu-PF spokesperson said. The crop condition, he said, was good in some areas, although there was moisture stress in others. Cde Khaya Moyo said farmers who were still planting should focus on small grains.
  • Moe_Scyslack2

    This is comical. Mordern economies aren’t created using threats and some myopic ad hoc moves when all we need are long term solutions. ZANU never ceases to amaze.

  • Chi Neso

    I am still getting used to a ZANU PF meeting without the nightmare of Dr Amai and her husband. I sometimes pinch myself just to check if I am not dreaming

  • Ray Mbada

    Let’s have owners of these businesses and their nationality published alongside their businesses so we know who is destroying the economy. It’s my strong belief that ordinary people cannot take law for a ride but those close to where it is made. If by any chance we have one or two who can be black-listed for sabotaging the economy then the remainder will read BUSINESS ETHICS books once more. Zimunzwa ririmundove hatidi, vana Fuka-Musina, Zinoirema pasi nazvo.

  • George

    Government must be very careful with price controls. Price hikes happen for genuine reasons for business to survive most of the time. Yes there may be elements of greed here and there but government must tread carefully or there will be shortages and some companies will be forced to shut down as price controls can make it difficult to stay afloat. Prices are self regulating. The last time we ever heard of price controls was in 2008. Between then and 2017 we never heard of price controls. It’s because we were using a stable currency which was readily available for imports. Prices actually went down earlier although in the past 2 or so years they have been going up due to shortage of USD. Zimbabwe doesn’t produce and we need genuine USD to have goods in our shops. Yes some goods are made locally but there is always a component of USD. Government must not pretend that we are using USD. I thought this New government would stop pretending USD and bond are the same. It’s deplorable that they have tasked the military to looks into this delicate matter. It’s an issue that must be investigated and be investigated by Minister Bimha and his ministry because they are the experts who understand what business faces in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is in the doldrums and some economic shakeups should not come as surprises. Government should anticipate these and be able to map out and come up with appropriate corrective measures. Trying to squeeze water from a rock doesn’t work. Investors don’t like price controls by the way. With this approach we will have investor flight and empty shelves before elections. Educating the masses is more important than price controls. Tell them inflation is normal in a troubled economy with neither foreign or domestic currency, but government will try to minimize it.

    • Citizen

      Thats true George.

  • yowe

    Fix nyaya yecash and things all this will end

  • iyeye

    TAKABVA NEKO, KUMHUNGA HAKUNA IPWA……price controls = shortages

  • Progressive Zimbabwean

    Whilst I am not quick to dismiss possibilities of sabotage and greed I do not believe that it is a significant factor here. I am happy with the message being churned out by ED so far. It is a voice of reason. He talks of hard work, anti corruption, industrial productivity, and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). He talks of policy consistency and has reversed the indeginisation laws. He talks of peace, reconciliation, free fair and credible elections. He discourages sycophancy and all forms of praise singing. These are early days but we expect to see some positive tangibles as spin offs within 4 months or so. The messages are positive and we should discourage a tendency to coerce the market as that usually backfires. Let us restore confidence and have the same consistent message supported by action. I see a lot of work from the retired soldier in charge of agriculture and that is encouraging. Bimha must consult which I believe he is doing and that way we will go forward progressively. It is encouraging that the President has been invited to the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos towards the end of this month. Now that is a potentially lucrative ground for networking with strategic investors who could bring in the much needed FDI. He will meet leaders of the world’s most powerful countries and will also probably meet global leaders of industry and commerce such as Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates or their representatives as well as leaders of such global companies as Samsung, Toyota and Apple. It is up to him how he will present himself in representing our country at this important meeting. He is also visiting China and he need to engage productively for the benefit of the country. China could potentially bring in a lot of investment if we commit ourselves to servicing our debts. He must however, be careful not to mortgage this country. Closer home he now needs to bring closure to the cash shortages.

  • Chamunorwa

    Does the General (Rtd) possess any knowledge of elementary economics? Price controls never work.

  • Amos Mike

    Cash crisis and liquidity crunch is the major cause of this problem .Government imposed unrealistic measures on the Banking sector and the Banking sector in return transferred the burden to both the Industry and individuals.The industry is now transferring its Burden to individuals, The Individuals are now over-burdened!!!!! As a Government how can you say honestly that the USD has a par value with the Bond???If you have 1000 bond in your bank account and the bank is giving you 10 bond coins everyday, After 100days you now have 900 bond (105 bond went to bank charges) you now need to convert 900 bond to USD at a rate of 140 bond is $100USD you now have 640 bond.The reason to convert to USD is because you want to go and buy your grocery kuma tuckshops they are charging in USD .If you are crazy enough you will go to pick n pay or OK stores where they charge you double the price than the Tuckshops.If you want to get a huge chunck of cash from ecocash they is a rate for that which is 25% for every amount you get.This cash will be in bond and after that you need to change it to USD, apa hausati wanohodha anything urikungotamba ne ma exchange rates.wahodha stuff yako wonzi chitengesa ne price yeku USA or Australia.Banks are nolonger operating Visa accounts they will tell you to go and look for your own USD apa account yako yakazara mari Government ichiti Bond ne USD zviri 50/50.

  • Mungandidii

    Same old ways of doing business. Do you really think retailers enjoy increasing prices. Do away with the whipping mentality and address real issues.

  • kutototo

    Looks like we are still dealing with the same clueless lot.