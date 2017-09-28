Police impound 2 Smart Express buses

September 28, 2017 Crime & Courts, Top Stories
Chief Supt Nyathi

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter
Police yesterday impounded two Smart Express buses as investigations into the death of Mathias Gore after being manhandled by touts at a pick up point near Roadport Bus Terminus along Robert Mugabe Road, continue.

No arrests have been made yet, but the pick up point was deserted yesterday as police vowed to continue barring buses and touts from operating from the area. National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi on Tuesday said they were going to keep patrolling the area to ensure that no bus or commuter omnibus would be allowed to pick up passengers.

He also warned police officers in the habit of taking money from touts to give them free reign that they faced arrest. Meanwhile, the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe has condemned the conduct of touts countrywide. TSCZ spokesperson Mr Tatenda Chinoda said, “Our motto is ‘Safety first’, there is no second chance. Touts are not only illegal, but also animalistic. It is sad we lost the head of a family and a breadwinner in a typical traffic jungle.

“For them to continue touting they are being paid by someone. It is this someone who is doing something very wrong. Operators and bus drivers must run their business professionally or should be held accountable.” The Greater Harare Association of Commuter Operators (GHACO) chairman Mr Cosmas Mbonjani yesterday sent a condolence message to the Gore family.

“First and foremost our sincere condolences to Mrs Gore, the children, family and friends at the sad passing on of Mr Gore due to the unruly behaviour of touts.

“In light of this nasty incident and the general disorder that has beset our passenger transport sector, we humbly appeal to all authorities including law enforcers, policymakers, legislators and responsible ministries to work with us to deal holistically with this issue of touts and the disorder in the sector in general,” he said. Mr Mbonjani said touts must be removed from ranks for sanity to prevail.

“Council should take control of the ranks, if not, they must lease them to associations who will then be responsible for what is happening in those ranks. The number of ranks and their condition also need to be looked at critically and improved upon. The same ranks that have been there since time immemorial are the ones still in use yet the passenger vehicle population has increased significantly,” he said.
  • dziva

    37 years on still still no solution to traffic jungle where people are robbed and man handled by these traffic jungle thugs. What a shame where the once beacon of Africa was brought down to its knees from all its corners!

  • Kiroshi

    Show Grounds touts must also go! Also corner Sam Mujoma St and Fire Avenue. Samora Machel opposite Holiday Inn. In fact, close all illegal pick-up points.

  • kutototo

    But why not just close all the illegal pick up points and do away with the rowdy touts once and for all.

  • Tsonono

    Asi ndinemubvunzo vakuru vangu, kuti zvichiitika izvi ma law enforcers anenge arikupi? Action after a tragedy is a shame to the authorities.

  • Gandanga Matigari

    No arrests made yet but yesterday we heard two people had been picked up

  • Chitambo

    I hope the police will also impound 2 Smart Bentleys…!

  • Mungandidii

    It had to take an innocent soul to clear the buses at 4th Street and it will take other deaths to do the same at Show Ground, ku Mbudzi, Second Street.

  • Wellington

    Reaction instead of Proaction, this country and its authorities so

  • sky

    Shame that someone had to die for the Police to act. The one in Johannesburg must be removed too.

  • Cecil Roars

    Impounding a bus sounds not only over-handedness but illegal as well. When the police impound the buses, what law are they using? Buses should be left on the road while police go after offenders. Police tactics have never changed since Zimbabwe was born. We inherited a police system that was not sensitive to black people and fashioned out into a worse police force. Give us our liberties and apprehend offenders in lawful and civilized manner.

  • eliah

    Passed through this Hot Spot this morning and i think its just a matter of days before the touts are back to business if no long lasting solution is sort. The situation is equally bad in CBD and the talk of 24hr patrols must be the way to go as i witnessed a number of touts hanging at the back of kombis in an equally dangerous exercise in front of the police.