Poet to star in Zim-Nigerian production

Vongai Mbara Arts Reporter

Multi-talented poet, Munya Usuwana has bagged a massive opportunity to star in an upcoming film, “Love Triangle” premièring next month at the Odeon Lmax in Greenwich, London.

His claim to fame is his performance at a dinner in honour of revered musician, Oliver Mtukudzi’s 65th birthday, where he dedicated a poem to the music icon titled, “How did you do it?”

“Love Triangle” is a Nigeria-Zimbabwe production, directed by award-winning film director Nelson Spyke and it features award winning Nollywood actors Alex Ekubo and Daniel Lloyd.

In a statement Usuwana, said he landed the role after showcasing for several producers at a film première where he was invited to perform in March this year.

“This role was something I never expected in a million years. There were a number of high profile Nigerian producers at the première in March, who were all very impressed by my wordplay performance. In May, one of them gave me a call and offered me a role alongside renowned actor Alex Ekubo,” added Usuwana.

“Love Triangle” tells a story of rational character, Razor, played by Usuwana, who is a phony involved in a world of dishonesty and corruption.

“I play a very obnoxious, deceitful and illusive character, who will stop at nothing to acquire wealth.

“I will even go to great lengths, using the people that I love, to get what I want,” he said.

Usuwana’s talent was discovered at a young age, his first performance being at a church conference which later inspired him to start writing and sharing his poetry publicly.

“One of the leaders in my church heard me reciting something and was amazed at the depth and sincerity of my poetry and wanted the world to hear what I had to say,” said Usuwana.

Though he is talented, Usuwana never thought he would achieve so much in life.

“The onset of my journey was interesting. I never thought of myself as a writer, let alone a poet but, after that first encounter at a church conference, I found my passion and my voice, and I have never looked back.”