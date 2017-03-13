‘PHD not immune to economic challenges’

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) has not been spared the current economic challenges facing the country and is reconsidering funding for some of its philanthropic activities, its leader and founder, Prophet Walter Magaya has said. Prophet Magaya said there had been a significant reduction in traditional revenue streams such as offerings and support from partners that the ministry had to think outside the box to remain afloat.

The PHD leader said this on Friday evening while addressing an inaugural Youth All-Night Conference where he exhorted young people to think seriously about their relationships. Prophet Magaya was responding to questions from the youths.

Some complained that girls looked at a man’s financial status before going into a relationship. “Things are no longer the same, you must understand that. If I was not doing other things like farming, mining, we would have closed the ministry. Yesterday I was in a meeting with our finance team. “We pay about $5 000 school fees to various orphans but the finance team was saying we should reduce that because things are very difficult. Offerings and money from partners are no longer the same as we used to get.

The good thing is that I am into other income generating activities away from church activities, otherwise we would not be where we are right now,” said Prophet Magaya. Zimbabwe is going through economic challenges owing to successive droughts and sanctions but the situation is set to improve due to good rains this farming season.

Prophet Magaya commended the youths for realising the importance of praying during their early ages saying the tendency was for people to seek God later in their lives. Magaya said he had set aside $100 000 for talent identification which would start mid April. “After Easter we will establish a talent show and we will put $100 000 prize money. Many people are dying without realising their talent.

I know we have talent in areas like script writing, poetry, among others. Never knock down a good man or talent,” said Prophet Magaya. Meanwhile, two youths were apprehended by the church’s security after turning the spacious perimeter of the church into a love-nest. The two, who took advantage of the attention most of their colleagues were paying to the preaching by Prophet Magaya, hooked up at a secluded place adjacent to the bridge linking with Lusaka section of Highfield high density suburb to have quality time.

The two youthful couple were not so lucky as they were caught by the church’s vigilant security. They were apprehended and surrendered to Prophet Magaya who reprimanded them. Prophet Magaya later warned youths to desist from mischief saying his security team had just caught two couples in an uncompromising position. “That is bad. You tarnish the image of your parents,” said Prophet Magaya.

Journalists present had the opportunity to interview the two who confessed their errant behaviour. The conference participants were treated to entertainment from Zim dancehall kings Killer T and Freeman who put up a scintillating show.