Phathisani, KVG for Fill Up HICC

Arts Correspondent —

One of the most sought after combinations in local showbiz Star FM duo Phathisani Sibanda and Violet Gwara aka KVG faces a stern test among thousands of music fans, when they emcee at the Fill Up HICC gig that is set to usher merry makers into 2017.

The duo headlines the gig which has a star studded line-up featuring man of the moment Jah Prayzah, Oliver Mtukudzi, Killer T among others.

The show will be held courtesy of 2 Kings entertainment. Phatisani and KVG have proved to be a formidable force on radio and they will have to prove that they exude the same magic away from the studio and have excellent stage communication. In an interview with show organisers Dee Nosh said they chose the duo because they were the most appropriate presenters for the event.

“Preparations are at advanced stage for the Fill Up HICC concert and we are happy to announce that this year we have selected 326 Express presenters Phathisani and KVG who are there to prove their Midas touch with the audience.

“The duo is not new to such events as they have hosted major functions and we are so delighted working with them,” he said.

He said the event would see a star-studded line up, which is expected to bring together music fans from diverse and various backgrounds.

“It is called Fill Up HICC (reloaded) and will start 1800hrs prompt. Tickets are already selling from $5 and $10 VIP.

“The show will see Jah Prayzah sharing the stage with Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, Freeman, Killer T, Judgment Yard and Godfather Templeman among others,” he said.

There is no doubt that the line-up has already elicited interesting responses from the legions of fans of the artistes who are billed to take part in the concert.

Mtukudzi, who is known to many as the granddad of music is no stranger to such epic shows, having played before capacity crowds across the globe. With a wide discography to choose from, Tuku will keep the fans on their feet, while churning one song after the other from his more than 50 albums.

On the other hand, rising contemporary musician Jah Prayzah has become a force to reckon with in the music industry in the last two years.

The lanky musician has achieved a lot in the showbiz scene locally, from bagging dozens of awards to attracting full houses and he is on the verge of turning his fortunes on the international space.

2 Kings recently hosted two major shows in the showbiz sector where Grammy award winner Morgan Heritage put a sterling show again in the HICC while Nigerian star Diamond Platinumz proved his metle with Jah Prayzah over the Watora Mari concert.