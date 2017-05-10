Peter Moyo readies new album

Tawanda Marwizi Arts Correspondent

Sungura musician Peter Moyo will launch his new album “Mopao Mokonzi” at Jazz 24/ 7 in the capital next week on Thursday.

The album contains several tracks “Mweya Mutsvene”, “Musara Pavana”, “Kurera Haizinyore”, “Mudiwa Wangu”, “Baba NaMai” and “Muridzi Weupenyu”.

Moyo said he was elated by the developments. “All is set for the launch and we have invited a number of people that include musicians and top Government officials for the launch,” he said.

He worked with renowned producer Jabulani Ndlovu on the album. “Jabulani had confidence in me and I am happy that he assisted me in coming up with an album I believe it will make an impact,” he said.

The album name according to the young musician simply means the big man.

Moyo said his inspiration came from his personal experience with music as well as his social life. “You grow as you go and experience is the best teacher. I was not in this music industry before and my father never taught me how to do it but am now into it and I am learning a lot,” he said.

He said he was also focusing on live performances, saying they were a source of livelihood for several musicians.

“Utakataka is known for staging good shows and we are working to maintain the standards. A good album is complimented by perfect stage work and we are doing that,” he said. He has two albums in his name “Mushonga Mukuru” and “Mabasa aMwari”.

Although music critics have often condemned his voice projection on his previous albums, Moyo said he has since worked on it to silence critics. “Vocals has been a major challenge for me but I have improved and the coming albums will say it all,” he said.

The musician who is now staying in Harare said he will be having shows in different parts of the country promoting his new album.

He has not engaged any company on the distribution, but will rely on his fans to do it for him. “We have our loyal fans in all provinces so we are going to give them the CDs so they sell them,” he said.