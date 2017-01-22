Pasuwa reflects on loss

Mugove Chigada in FRANCEVILLE, Gabon

WARRIORS coach Callisto Pasuwa is not throwing in the towel in his search for a place in the knockout phase of the 2017 Nations Cup finals. His men were outclassed by a rampant Senegal on Thursday night, but Pasuwa remains hopeful. “We were unsettled in the first 10 minutes. We tried to come back, but we could not win the game. We have learnt our lesson and we will take that to the next match,” said Pasuwa.

“We are still favourites. Like I said, the two quick goals unsettled us. Most of the time they were holding the ball they were jittery.

“Had it not been about those two goals maybe we could have seen better football.

“It was the first two goals and they were very physical. It’s important that we win the last game. We played two games and have seen our weaknesses.

“Now we need to try and avoid some of the mistakes that we made in the last two games. There is still a chance.”

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was delighted with his side’s victory.

“The most important thing is that we won the match. It was an expectation from our country and we are happy we won.

“It’s not a work that started today. All these players started a long time ago. It is the golden generation of Senegal. What we need to do now is to change the mindset.

“It is also not about ball control, but we have to try and uplift the level of African football.

“The last match will be as important as the first one. I have never doubted the quality of my players. They are starting to put pressure on themselves which is something that we want to work on.”