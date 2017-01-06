Pasuwa names his troops

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter—

ZIMBABWE coach Callisto Pasuwa has revealed that naming his final 23-man side for the African Cup of Nations was a tough call as he found it difficult to drop some of the players he had been working with all along.Pasuwa yesterday ended weeks of speculation when he announced the side that will do duty in Zimbabwe’s third appearance at the Nations Cup which will run in Gabon from January 14 to February 5.

The Warriors are in Group B along with continental football heavyweights Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia and it is against the background of the high profile nature of their opponents that all eyes were on the side that Pasuwa would pick for the Nations Cup campaign.

The former Dynamos coach finally let the cat out of the bag when he went for experience and also had versatility playing an important part in influencing his selection.

Pasuwa, however, said he drew some satisfaction that he encountered a “positive selection headache’’ in coming up with his squad as there were a number of players who fitted the bill.

The 46-year-old coach cited the decision to leave out such players like Harare City’s Farai Madhanhanga and speedy FC Platinum winger Marshal Mudehwe as some of the toughest decisions he had to make in camp.

“As a coach you have to come up with a decision at the end of the day but I must say it was not easy including some and having to leave others.

“We had many strikers to choose from and in the end we also had to look at the utility ones . . . those we can use in midfield and in attack.

“Madhanhanga is an example of a difficult choice to drop because he also gave us a lot of options. He is gritty and can play in midfield and defence and he really played well in Abidjan.

“It’s the same story with Mudehwe who has been with us from the Under-23 and played some of the qualifiers for this Nations Cup including a good game when he came on in Swaziland.

“We also had Blessing Moyo who couldn’t make it because of injury.

“But the good thing is that they are all still young, they have age on their side and can get another chance to play at such a big tournament. I hope they have also gained experience from working with the squad.

“I also wish that the authorities will not forget to reward these players we have had to drop because they contributed a lot in getting us to where we are right now,’’ Pasuwa said.

Kaizer Chiefs hardman Willard Katsande leads the squad that built around the experience of European based players such as Marvelous Nakamba of Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands), Costa Nhamoinesu who plays for Sparta Praha — the most successful club in the Czech Republic — and KV Oostende forward Knowledge Musona who has proved to be the Warriors talisman in the last few years.

Zimbabwe have big prospects after the coach also included gifted players such as man of the moment Khama Billiat, Danny Phiri, Kuda Mahachi, Cuthbert Malajila, Evans Rusike, Nyasha Mushekwi, Mathew Rusike and current South Africa Premiership Top Goal Scorer Tendai Ndoro.

Big AS Vita Club defender Oscar Machapa and Tino Kadewere gate-crashed into the travelling party after impressing the coach during the last two months he had to assess them on club showings and during the few international friendly matches.

Pasuwa, who dropped five local based players earlier this week when he begun the process of trimming down the squad, had to make tough decisions yesterday as three more players had to be axed ahead of the Confederation of African Football’s deadline.

While the prospects of missing the biggest football tournament should have been hurting to the affected players, the pair of Machapa and Kadewere could count themselves the most blessed footballers on this part of the continent.

Both Machapa and Kadewere had not played a part in the qualifiers and were called up for the international friendly match against Tanzania two months ago and they didn’t disappoint.

Machapa, who had not played in the national team for two years, was roped in late last year to give option on the right back position and the former CAPS United man’s place was almost guaranteed when Maritzburg United defender Moyo was ruled out because of an ankle injury.

Pasuwa has sought to strengthen his rearguard as they hope to stand their ground in Group B where they are regarded as the underdogs.

However, Pasuwa and his men have maintained they want to shock the continent despite being pooled in a tough pool that includes the confederation’s bigwigs Senegal, Algeria and Tunisia.

Former Highlanders man Bruce Kangwa and Onismor Bhasera are the options for the left back position while one of the locally based players who include Dynamos’ Elisha Muroiwa and the Chicken Inn duo of Teenage Hadebe and Lawrence Mhlanga are the centre backs together with Nhamoinesu.

Pasuwa has also gone for versatility in case some of the players get injured during the course of the tournament.

The coach also has it in mind that key midfielder Nakamba will miss the first game against Algeria through suspension and would need cover.

But they still have Katsande and Phiri.

Pasuwa made a brave decision to retain all the strikers who had been called in camp.

This would mean he travels with seven strikers in his arsenal with vice captain Cuthbert Malajila, Evans Rusike, Musona, Nyasha Mushekwi, Mathew Rusike, Ndoro and Sweden based Kadewere all making the traveling squad.

Kadewere, a late comer, is one of the prospects for Zimbabwe at the age of 22. The coach could not afford to ignore his form at Swedish side Djurgardens IF late last year.

The former Prince Edward High School student was part of the Warriors second string side that played a goalless draw against Cote d’Ivoire on Boxing Day.

Zimbabwe are expected to leave at the weekend. They will round off their preparations in Cameroon where they are scheduled to play an international friendly match against the Indomitable Lions next Tuesday.

Senegal and Algeria had already named their 23-men squads while Tunisia who had been camping in Spain before beating Uganda 2-0 in a friendly in Tunis on Wednesday also announced their side last night.

The Carthage Eagles will wind off their preparations from Egypt where they will play the Pharaohs on Sunday before flying out to Gabon next Wednesday.

Warriors Squad:

Goalkeepers

Donovan Bernard (How Mine), Tatenda Mukuruva (Dynamos), Takabva Mawaya (Hwange)

Defenders

Costa Nhamoinesu (AC Sparta Praha), Bruce Kangwa (Azam FC), Elisha Muroiwa (Dynamos), Hardlife Zvirekwi (CAPS United), Oscar Machapa (AS Vita Club), Onismor Bhasera (Supersport United), Lawrence Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn)

Midfielders

Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows), Willard Katsande (Kaizer Chiefs), Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Golden Arrows), Marvelous Nakamba (Vitesse Arnhem),

Strikers

Cuthbert Malajila (Bidvest Wits), Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United), Knowledge Musona (KV Oostende), Nyasha Mushekwi (Dalian Yifang), Mathew Rusike (CS Sfaxien), Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates), Tinotenda Kadewere (Djurgardens IF).