Pastor Maxx happy with launch

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Reporter

It has been said that no other music touches the heart, soul and spirit like gospel thus it should be taken seriously.

This was the call made by Pastor Maxwell Tinago cum musician at the launch of his single track ‘Kazevezeve’ last weekend at Crafetec Studios in Chegutu.

In an interview, Tinago affectionately known as Maxx in the music circle said he was happy to launch his first single which marked the beginning of his music career.

“Kazevezeve is a track from my upcoming 12 track album ‘Kukadoka Kunoyedza’. I chose to launch the single first so that people can have a feel of my music before I deliver the full album.

“I am already working on some of the songs such as ‘Hupenyu naJesu’, ‘Vanorangarira’, ‘Kuterera’ and ‘Sweeter Days’ amongst others,” he said.

Tinago believes that gospel music should give people hope and inspiration to what the future holds. “My role model is Pastor Charles Charamba and I thank him for what he taught me. I write my songs based on societal settings and my music is Afro fusion with a mix of jazz, traditional beats and a bit of house music,” he said.

Maxx also said that financial constraints and lack of exposure were hindering progress of the gospel music market. “Gospel music is here to stay. The only challenge which is affecting us is the issue of exposure. I encourage sponsors and promoters to support the genre instead of shunning it. Untamed talents like us need all the support we can get.

“We have seen some promoters not engaging with us well. Sometimes they invite us to be curtain raisers for free for big artists, but my question is for how long we should live like that,” he said.

Tinago said it was his dream to collaborate with Oliver Mtukudzi and Minister Michael Mahendere.

The album will be out next month and it will be launched in South Africa.