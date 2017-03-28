Pair swipes firm out of $100 000

Anesu Chakabva Herald Reporter

TWO Curechem Overseas (Private) Limited employees made people use the company’s Point Of Sale Machines without buying anything and charged them a five percent fee prejudicing their employer about $100 000. Perlagia Chinyemba (25) and Kelvin Chisera (32) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Chimboza on Friday last week. They are facing fraud charges.

The pair was granted $100 bail and remanded to May 3.

Chinyemba and Chisera are both employed by Curechem Overseas (Private) Limited as cashier and driver, respectively.

The court heard that they committed the offence between December 21 last year and February 15 this year.

Chinyemba and Chisera allegedly engaged the services of third parties, who did not buy anything from Curechem Overseas.

The company deals in mining and agriculture chemicals.

It is alleged that the third parties would visit the company and swipe for cash without buying anything.

The prosecutor Miss Audrey Chogumaira told the court that Chinyemba and Chisera traded the cash at a premium of five percent for every amount disbursed to the third parties.

An internal audit sold our Chinyemba and Chisera.

They were arrested.

Curechem Overseas (Private) Limited lost $99 529.