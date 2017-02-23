‘Our relationship is complicated’

Naledi Sande Arts Reporter

Zimdancehaall queen Bounty Lisa said a lot has happened between her and ex-husband Soul Jah Love and it will be difficult for people to understand their on-off relationship.

Although she refused to openly say if they would be getting back together as Soul Jah Love suggested in recent reports, Bounty Lisa’s comments suggested intention to reconcile.

“I am not confirming or denying anything. Not that I’m not sure if I love him or not but I know what I want,” she said.

“All I can say is what Soul and I have, people don’t understand. Many people have been fighting our relationship and judge it with what they see when we are outdoors but they don’t know what is happening indoors,” she said.

She said when they are together, their relationship can be likened to that of America’s power couple Beyonce and Jay Z.

“A lot has happened between us and it stays between us. I’m not a controversial person and will not talk about my family. Bottom line is you still can’t fight Beyonce and Jay Z.”

She added that despite everything that has been going on, she still talks to Soul Jah Love. Soul Jah Love recently revealed that he still loves Bounty Lisa and said they were discussing issues that led to their separation with an intention of coming back together.

The two have split twice since their marriage in 2014. The first time was in 2015 when they had a few misunderstandings that led to Bounty moving back to her parents’ home. In December last year, the couple had yet another nasty break up, which ended up involving Bounty’s mother in the brawl.

2016 was indeed a tough year for Soul Jah Love whose house was demolished in an illegal settlement before he began his ongoing battle with diabetes that almost led to amputation of his leg.