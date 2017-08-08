JOHANNESBURG. – Today’s vote by secret ballot in the Motion of No Confidence debate against President Zuma is the latest in a string of efforts to oust him from the position.

The vote takes place in parliament from 2pm today. Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane brought the motion of no confidence in the president in March. However‚ the motion was delayed after the United Democratic Movement asked the Constitutional Court to order that the vote be conducted by a secret ballot.

In June‚ the Constitutional Court ruled that there was scope in the Parliamentary rules for a secret ballot‚ and ordered Mbete to make the decision.

Since President Zuma took office‚ several previous draft resolutions about motions of no confidence in the president have been brought before the National Assembly‚ parliamentary spokesman Moloto Mothapo told Africa Check. The first was brought by Cope, but Maimane has been the most committed to the effort.

On March 18 2010‚ AfricaCheck noted‚ the Congress of the People’s Mvume Dandala proposed a motion of no confidence in the president for his “failure to live up to the expectations of a broad spectrum of South Africans”.

This backfired spectacularly. The African National Congress’ Ngoako Ramatlhodi moved to amend the motion to state that “the house has full confidence in the president of the Republic of South Africa and appreciates his leadership of the government and nation”.

Of the members present for the vote‚ 235 voted to amend the motion‚ 88 voted against amending the motion and 5 abstained. As a result‚ the amendment was passed. On the revised motion – that “the house has full confidence in the president” – 242 members of parliament voted in favour‚ 83 voted against and 6 abstained.

In November 2012‚ the DA brought a motion of no confidence but this was not voted on. Then on March 3 2015‚ another motion of no confidence in President Zuma was proposed by Agang SA member of parliament‚ Molapi Tlouamma. This was withdrawn‚ after the MP asked Speaker Mbete who refused, to recuse herself from presiding over the debate.

The prize for perseverance though goes to Maimane – who on March 17 2015‚ March 1 2016‚ April 5 2016 and November 10 2016 – brought previous motions of no confidence in President Zuma. – The Sowetan.