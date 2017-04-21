OPC calls for joint action in industrialisation

Business Reporter

THE Office of the President and Cabinet says a co-ordinated approach by all arms of Government is critical for the success of industrial development and its value chains. The OPC said achieving the desired outcomes required joint action where public institutions worked in a co-ordinated and collaborative manner across all boundaries. As such, the OPC’s objective is to demonstrate the importance of co-ordinated approach to industrial development when it participates at the 58th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair exhibitions in Bulawayo from April 25 to April 29, 2017.

Principal Director in the Department of Public Affairs and knowledge Management Ambassador Mary Mubi said unified Government approach is associated with the desire to ensure horizontal and vertical co-ordination of its activities.

Ambassador Mubi said this was critical to improve policy coherence, better use of resources, promote and capitalise on synergies and innovation from a multi-stakeholder perspective, and provide seamless service delivery to citizens and businesses.

“It requires Government bodies, regardless of type or level, to work across portfolio boundaries to achieve shared goals and to provide integrated Government responses to all policy issues.

“The approach provides ease of access and better understanding of the linkages and relationships,” ambassador Mubi noted.

The OPC will seek to provide a strategic overview of the importance of “a whole” of Government approach in industrial development activities, including a foresight function aimed at identifying stakeholders and building anticipatory capacity.

This exhibition will also aim to increase coordination and coherence by ensuring that all relevant stakeholders are involved at the appropriate stages of industrial development and communicate Government successes and actions towards the achievement of industry related goals under the economic blueprint, Zim-Asset 2014 /18.