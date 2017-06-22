OneFusion fever grips Manicaland

Ray Bande in MUTARE—

SCORES of people from different walks of life queued at one of the country’s leading mobile telecoms operator, NetOne, offices in Mutare yesterday as the company intensifies its ambitious brand ambassador recruitment drive with interviews being conducted in the city and other parts of the country. Similar interviews were expected to get underway in different provinces across the country in areas such as Gweru, Beitbridge, Victoria Falls and many other areas this week and next week. The company has set a target of 2 000 ambassadors per province including Harare and Bulawayo.

In an interview, NetOne acting chief executive, Mr Brian Mutandiro, confirmed that interviews for prospective brand ambassadors in Bulawayo and Manicaland would be conducted on Thursday and Friday.

“It is encouraging to note that OneFusion has gripped Manicaland and the project is going on well. NetOne has been gaining subscriber base simply because of being innovative.

“In the same breadth, we have commenced rolling out project basa se basa/is’pano njege s’pano nationally.

“We started with Harare and you have seen the aggressiveness and enthusiasm in these brand ambassadors.

“They have greatly assisted in marketing our products which has enabled many people to migrate to our network.

“We need to reach out to the people as this is their network and I would like to thank the subscribers for their support and trust.

“We are also creating employment for our subscribers and we will continue to do so.

“We will move to all provinces and right now we are in Bulawayo and Manicaland.

“We are happy that in these provinces the OneFusion fever has already gripped the people,” said Mr Mutandiro.

The ambitious project, which is in line with Government policy on provision of employment opportunities, comes at a time when new management has been appointed to turnaround the fortunes of the company.