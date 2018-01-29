One Big Party celebrates first anniversary in style

Arts Correspondent

In order to bring artistes, businesspeople and entrepreneurs together, Jive Zimbabwe a year ago, came with a popular outdoor entertainment monthly gig dubbed “One Big Party” that has united showbiz stakeholders. On Saturday the monthly gig celebrated its first anniversary at Truck Inn in Southerton and its founder is happy that it’s serving its purpose. Several musicians that include Peter Moyo, Andy Muridzo, Ammi Jamanda, Doubles Wekwa Marange, Feddy Finto, Carlos Green and many more came for the event.

Members of arts and business group Zimbabwe Business and Arts Hub were in attendance. Jive Zimbabwe director Benjamin Nyandoro said the celebrations went well and it was exciting to see several musicians coming together for that event.

“Our main thrust is to see these musicians and arts stakeholders coming together off stage. We need them to establish networks that can take their work forward. I am excited that this whole thing is serving its purpose,” he said.

Next month the event will be held at Club Joy Centre in Highfield. Nyandoro said they were coming up with a different model so that fans will have an opportunity to meet with their celebrities.

“We will have a different model that will ensure increased interaction between fans and their celebrities. As we still celebrates this noble idea we will come up with different initiatives,” he said.

One Big Party is designed to achieve a fun experience and memorable celebration of respective milestones, be it birthdays, anniversaries, awards, new product launch, major appointments, and recognitions.