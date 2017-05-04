Obama under fire

WASHINGTON. — Former US President Barack Obama has been under fire from the progressive wing within the Democratic Party after he was reportedly paid $400 000 for speaking at a Wall Street company’s healthcare conference in September.

“At a time when people are so frustrated with the power of Wall Street and the big-money interests, I think it is unfortunate that President Obama is doing this,” US Senator Bernie Sanders, the strongest rival for Hillary Clinton during last year’s Democratic primaries, said last week.

“I was troubled by that,” Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator and a leading role in the Democratic Party has said, expressing her disdain for “the influence of money” in Washington swamp.

However, Obama’s spokesman has rejected that Wall Street would sway the former president, citing the financial reforms implemented when Obama was in office.

“With regard to this or any speech involving Wall Street sponsors, I’d just point out that in 2008, Barack Obama raised more money from Wall Street than any candidate in history,” Eric Schultz said in a statement.

During a 90-minute event last week, Obama was interviewed by presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin about what he missed most about the White House and how he dealt with frustrating moments during his presidency.

“For starters, by not having a Twitter account,” Obama reportedly quipped in response.

He said he missed sitting on the Truman Balcony of the White House in the summer and looking upon the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial, according to the local media.

He also told the audience about his transition back into civilian life, saying he still hasn't driven a car and is learning how to use the coffee machine in his new DC home, said the reports. — Xinhua.