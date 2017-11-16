Nyathi, Mpofu in Russia for WHO conference

Vongai Mbara Arts Reporter

Renowned praise poet, Albert Nyathi and Afro-jazz crooner, Dereck Mpofu are billed to perform in Russia at the World Health Organisation (WHO) global conference for ending Tuberculosis (TB). The three-day conference starts today and it will see Nyathi and Mpofu representing Zimbabwe and participating in a dialogue that seeks to end TB. The two artistes arrived in Russian on Tuesday and in an interview, Nyathi said he was honoured to be recognised internationally for a commendable cause.

“I am looking forward to this exciting milestone in spreading our wings across the globe. We have been doing well and to be recognised feels very special and it means we are growing. Before we perform, we will participate in plenary sessions giving our ideas, so it will be very exciting,” said Nyathi. Mpofu said he is honoured to represent Zimbabwe on an international platform

“It is a great thing to be involved in such a worthy cause having been involved on a national level and now going on international platform representing Zimbabwe. We will be giving our ideas on TB and will be performing in front of respected dignitaries. There are about one hundred countries here being represented and about a thousand participants so it is very exciting,” said Mpofu.