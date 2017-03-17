Nyatanga hails Chiyangwa

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE National Soccer Supporters leader Eddie “Mboma” Nyatanga has hailed Zifa and Cosafa president for a sterling job in changing the face of African football.

This follows his leading role in bringing down Issa Hayatou’s CAF empire in Addis Ababa yesterday.

“We are proud of Chiyangwa who managed to tackle a bull by its horns. He has shown Africa that if you need anything you can get it if you are determined as long as you are transparent and aboveboard.

“We want to hail Chiyangwa for changing the CAF leadership. It is now our hope that one day we might host the Africa Cup of Nations.

“I am urging all Zimbabwean fans, who are free to go to the airport, to go and meet our Zifa president who touches down at 12.30pm at Harare International Airport to celebrate this milestone.

“Zifa have already hired three buses to ferry fans. Those willing to go can get in touch with Chris Romario or Xolisani Gwesela the Zifa spokesperson.

“We want Ahmad to run the football fairly and North and West Africa should not continue to host football tournaments, but it must rotate,” said Nyatanga.

He also had a few words for Hayatou.

“I am happy that he accepted defeat and it means Africa is now mature. I give him respect even though he made us suffer for a long time.

“I hope we are going to witness fair officiating on Saturday and Sunday as most of the referees have been aiding teams from the North and West.”