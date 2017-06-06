Nyamande revels in Comrades glory

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S long distance runner Hatiwande Nyamande has attributed his remarkable performance at the Comrades Ultra-marathon to hard work. He came second on Sunday. Nyamande made his maiden appearance at the ultra-marathon in 2013, but found the going tough.He then returned in 2015 and came third. And on Sunday he finished second, completing the up run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg in 5 hours 38 minutes 48 seconds, going a place better than his previous best performance.

“The competition for this year was very tough. But I was strong mentally and I am strong on hills. I was prepared for that race. “I have been competing for three years. The first time I didn’t do well, in 2013 and the second one came in 2015, I came third and this year second.

“My aim was first position, but I am so proud of my position. The last time I competed I ran 5 hours 48 minutes and this time it was 5 hours 38 minutes 48 seconds so I beat my (previous) time by 10 minutes.

“My next big race is the Mandela (Day) marathon in August,” said Nyamande. His training partner Collen Makaza, who missed this year’s race because of injury was full of praise for Nyamande.

“I have known him for quite some time, since 2000. He is a hard worker, always encouraging and pushing us. We were training together in Nyanga between February and March as a build-up before he went to Durban.

“And for me, considering the way we were training, I wasn’t surprised by the results. We did a lot of road work in Nyanga for a month. In 2015, he was third, so I knew he was going to do well,” said Makaza.

The race was won by South Africa’s Bongmusa Mthembu in 5 hours 35 minutes 34 seconds. Nyamande is expected back in the country on Thursday.