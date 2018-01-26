No to imposition of candidates: Rugeje

January 26, 2018 Local News
Retired Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje

Midlands Correspondent
Zanu-PF will not allow the imposition of candidates in primary elections and transparency will prevail in provincial polls, the ruling party’s national political commissar Retired Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje has said. The country goes for elections in five months. In an interview, Lt-Gen Rugeje said the new dispensation had taken a new trajectory in politics and wanted fairness, transparency and democracy in the forthcoming provincial elections and the subsequent primary elections. He said there was need for people to choose leaders independently and wisely ahead of the elections.

“Next month on the 28th, we are going to have our district elections,” said Lt-Gen Rugeje. “These will be followed by the provincial elections. As the President has mentioned that the elections will be held soon this year, we are also going to hold our primary elections.

“We want to ensure that there is no imposition of candidates in the provincial elections and primary elections as was the case with our predecessors. Zanu-PF is a democratic party and leaders are chosen by the people. However, we want the same people to choose their leaders wisely because we would want candidates that will represent the people, not their own personal interests. People should be careful when it comes to election of their parliamentary and council representatives.”

Lt-Gen Rugeje said every member of the party was eligible to contest for any position. “There are reports that were recently attributed to me that I said members of Parliament should be 45 years or below if they are not experts or technocrats,” he said. “They are false. We do not discriminate people based on their age.

“However, we would want representatives who are conversant with the Constitution and their roles in Parliament. We want people who would make meaningful contribution in Parliament and also towards the development of the country.” Lt-Gen Rugeje said Zanu-PF had started issuing electronic cards to its members that would serve as debit cards.
  • Ray Mbada

    This animal so called imposition is as a virus in the ruling party and it requires more than this newspaper publication because it has found home in every ward at all levels. One weapon used effectively is the need for compliance which, at times is not so specific. Very few people can see where they are going on their own, they see through certain individuals hence the manipulation.

  • Tman zimbabwe

    Let me apologise directly to retired lt-General Rugejo for having started hating and calling him names on the issue of age restrictions(45yrs) to qualify for a post in zanupf. You stated that it’s unfounded truth. You have cleared your name and hope that it’s not a matter of correcting a reckless talk. Basa mberi now, you deserve to be one of us but Zimbabwe will be watching you in your future speeches.

  • Youth policy

    But the 45 year age limit mentioned still sounds sweet to the ears. The party needs to do more to rejuvinate itself by identifying promising young people who are well educated and can run with the issues. Not chembere dzine Grade 7 who will be asleep half of the time in parliament because national debates are just beyond them.

  • Chamunorwa

    Vamwe vari kudya vachiguta…